Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Associates of Cape Cod Webinar on Recombinant Chromogenic Assay as Alternate Methods for the Bacterial Endotoxins Test Announced

SMi Reports: Associates of Cape Cod to host an online webinar taking place on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

London, United Kingdom, April 09, 2020 --(



The webinar will aim to review the global perspective on the use of such reagents, including their regulatory status.



With the rising prominence of potential use of synthetic (non-animal based) reagents for bacterial endotoxin testing, the one hour webinar, hosted and led by Veronika Wills, Manager, Technical Services, Associates of Cape Cod, will provide an in-depth overview of the global perspective on the use of such reagents, including their regulatory status and focus on executing a recombinant kinetic chromogenic assay, testing samples and detailed data interpretation with the primary focus on comparability of the data with conventional amoebocyte lysate- based assay.



Attendees joining the webinar:



- Senior Microbiologists

- Lead Scientists

- Laboratory Managers

- QA Specialists

- Drug Substance External Manufacturers

- QC Scientists

- Heads of Quality

- Business Development Managers

- Pharmaceutical Microbiology Consultants

- Higher Pharmacopoeia Scientists

- Analytical Standards Specialists



Key features include:



- Overview of global status of recombinant reagents for BET

- Hands-on session – kinetic chromogenic testing

- Data interpretation

- Troubleshooting kinetic chromogenic assays

- Equivalency of the recombinant reagents to LAL reagents



This is a free one hour webinar to join. Register at https://bit.ly/3ayBpeK



Webinar: Recombinant Chromogenic Assay as Alternate Methods for the Bacterial Endotoxins Test (BET)

When: April 29, 2020, 10am EDT (3pm BST – UK time)

More Details: https://bit.ly/3ayBpeK



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is delighted to announce a free webinar led by Associates of Cape Cods on "Recombinant Chromogenic Assay as Alternate Methods for Bacterial Endotoxins Test (BET)" taking place on April 29, 2020 at 10am EDT (3pm BST – UK time).The webinar will aim to review the global perspective on the use of such reagents, including their regulatory status.With the rising prominence of potential use of synthetic (non-animal based) reagents for bacterial endotoxin testing, the one hour webinar, hosted and led by Veronika Wills, Manager, Technical Services, Associates of Cape Cod, will provide an in-depth overview of the global perspective on the use of such reagents, including their regulatory status and focus on executing a recombinant kinetic chromogenic assay, testing samples and detailed data interpretation with the primary focus on comparability of the data with conventional amoebocyte lysate- based assay.Attendees joining the webinar:- Senior Microbiologists- Lead Scientists- Laboratory Managers- QA Specialists- Drug Substance External Manufacturers- QC Scientists- Heads of Quality- Business Development Managers- Pharmaceutical Microbiology Consultants- Higher Pharmacopoeia Scientists- Analytical Standards SpecialistsKey features include:- Overview of global status of recombinant reagents for BET- Hands-on session – kinetic chromogenic testing- Data interpretation- Troubleshooting kinetic chromogenic assays- Equivalency of the recombinant reagents to LAL reagentsThis is a free one hour webinar to join. Register at https://bit.ly/3ayBpeKWebinar: Recombinant Chromogenic Assay as Alternate Methods for the Bacterial Endotoxins Test (BET)When: April 29, 2020, 10am EDT (3pm BST – UK time)More Details: https://bit.ly/3ayBpeKAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



https://bit.ly/3ayBpeK



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group