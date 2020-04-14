PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
WellPower Takes Off in Nakuru Kenya


WellPower, an ambitious and savvy new tech startup, is now operating in all areas of Nakuru and is soon to expand to other parts of Kenya. They have launched an easy to use mobile app where users can now order clean, safe, and affordable drinking water on their phones and from the comfort of their homes.

Nakuru, Kenya, April 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Through the mobile application, which is available on Google Play Store, users are able to place an order for purified drinking water and select how much water they need (10lts / 20lts). A WellPower delivery guy then receives the order and delivers at their doorstep within minutes. They then exchange their old water bottles for future refills. It’s that simple.

WellPower launched the delivery service in August 2019 and already have more than 300 repeat customers in Nakuru.

The company is founded by 4 Princeton University students who believe that access to clean, safe, and affordable drinking water should not be a luxury. It should be readily accessible and affordable to everyone. Back then, they were a team of 4 students working on this ambitious mission. The team has since grown to include a Kenyan based team on the ground.

WellPower focuses on delivering a great customer experience for all its customers. They believe in community and that great customer service makes them unique and different. Also do expect friendly and cheerful people to call you and handle your deliveries.

The company aims at fulfilling all deliveries within 20 minutes.

#KwaGroundTunaDeliver is their proud launch slogan.
Contact Information
WellPower
Todd Baldwin
+254769358552
Contact
www.wellpower.tech

