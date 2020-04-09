Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Hodusoft Offers to Help Call Centers with Its Omnichannel Call Center Software

Corona virus is disrupting life and business. Call centers that may find the going tough can avail of Hodusoft's offer of its omnichannel call center software that facilitates faster and easier interaction.

Ahmedabad, India, April 09, 2020 --(



Talking on the occasion the VP of Ecosmob, Hodusoft’s holding company said that call centers are under pressure to serve more people and even link with government organizations in their efforts to serve people. Hodusoft offers its omnichannel call center software to help call centers manage increasing amounts of online traffic on various channels.



Hodusoft’s omnichannel call center software gains particular relevance in today’s Corona virus hit times. The solution incorporates Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in addition to the usual voice, chat, email, fax, SMS, IVR and video conferencing. Call center agents find it easy to interact with customers on any channel through a single dashboard. The lockdown makes it difficult for agents to attend office even though IT services may be exempt. In such situations agents may work from home and make full use of the contact center software on their desktop or smartphone.



Another feature of Hodusoft’s contact center software is that it incorporates WebRTC, making it easy to deploy and use. The solution then works in a browser on a desktop or smartphone without the need for any specialized hardware. This is a boon for remote agents to maintain continuity of call center services.



Existing call centers using legacy solutions can switch to Hodusoft’s full-featured omnichannel CC solution. It will facilitate work from home and social media integration means their reach is increased to attend to customers through Twitter or Facebook. Apart from these, the other features are easy chat integration into website, intelligent auto dialer, capability to handle inbound and outbound calls, create campaigns and automatic call distributor.



Apart from this Hodusoft’s omnichannel call center software is the perfect communication system for government agencies and law enforcement agencies to manage and coordinate operations from the office and in the field. Field employees like relief workers, healthcare workers, doctors, policemen and others can coordinate matters with each other and with control centers. The video enabled call center solution helps them to chat over video, capture footage and transmit it and maintain records. Hodusoft assists administration with setting up the omnichannel call center software that will greatly improve coordination and management of situations besides keeping everyone informed or providing assistance to those in need. At the same time the administrators may also rope in call centers to handle some aspects of work such as sending out bulk SMS or voicemails or handling inbound calls relating to health or other general matters.



“One must rise to the occasion. Each one can do their bit in this serious situation. Hodusoft offers fast deployment of its contact center software in order to help call centers rise to the occasion and give the finest services to government, businesses, customers and to the general public.”



Hodusoft offers its omnichannel CC software as an on-premise, ready to use solution. If customers wish they may select the subscription model. In either case Hodusoft arranges fast set up and deployment within an hour. Call centers can do more and serve their customers. “Lockdown does not mean business must halt. Hodusoft’s CC software keeps the wheels turning smoothly.”



Call centers may get in touch on phone 91 79 48939393, 8866728362, 1-707-708-4638 or chat live on https://hodusoft.com/contact-center-software/.



Source: https://www.prlog.org/12817635-hodusoft-offers-to-help-call-centers-with-its-omnichannel-call-center-software.html Ahmedabad, India, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Call centers are under pressure due to the imbalance created by Corona virus pandemic. Should they be using legacy software they can now take advantage of Hodusoft’s offer of omnichannel call center software to help them reach out as well as be accessible on any channels including Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.Talking on the occasion the VP of Ecosmob, Hodusoft’s holding company said that call centers are under pressure to serve more people and even link with government organizations in their efforts to serve people. Hodusoft offers its omnichannel call center software to help call centers manage increasing amounts of online traffic on various channels.Hodusoft’s omnichannel call center software gains particular relevance in today’s Corona virus hit times. The solution incorporates Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in addition to the usual voice, chat, email, fax, SMS, IVR and video conferencing. Call center agents find it easy to interact with customers on any channel through a single dashboard. The lockdown makes it difficult for agents to attend office even though IT services may be exempt. In such situations agents may work from home and make full use of the contact center software on their desktop or smartphone.Another feature of Hodusoft’s contact center software is that it incorporates WebRTC, making it easy to deploy and use. The solution then works in a browser on a desktop or smartphone without the need for any specialized hardware. This is a boon for remote agents to maintain continuity of call center services.Existing call centers using legacy solutions can switch to Hodusoft’s full-featured omnichannel CC solution. It will facilitate work from home and social media integration means their reach is increased to attend to customers through Twitter or Facebook. Apart from these, the other features are easy chat integration into website, intelligent auto dialer, capability to handle inbound and outbound calls, create campaigns and automatic call distributor.Apart from this Hodusoft’s omnichannel call center software is the perfect communication system for government agencies and law enforcement agencies to manage and coordinate operations from the office and in the field. Field employees like relief workers, healthcare workers, doctors, policemen and others can coordinate matters with each other and with control centers. The video enabled call center solution helps them to chat over video, capture footage and transmit it and maintain records. Hodusoft assists administration with setting up the omnichannel call center software that will greatly improve coordination and management of situations besides keeping everyone informed or providing assistance to those in need. At the same time the administrators may also rope in call centers to handle some aspects of work such as sending out bulk SMS or voicemails or handling inbound calls relating to health or other general matters.“One must rise to the occasion. Each one can do their bit in this serious situation. Hodusoft offers fast deployment of its contact center software in order to help call centers rise to the occasion and give the finest services to government, businesses, customers and to the general public.”Hodusoft offers its omnichannel CC software as an on-premise, ready to use solution. If customers wish they may select the subscription model. In either case Hodusoft arranges fast set up and deployment within an hour. Call centers can do more and serve their customers. “Lockdown does not mean business must halt. Hodusoft’s CC software keeps the wheels turning smoothly.”Call centers may get in touch on phone 91 79 48939393, 8866728362, 1-707-708-4638 or chat live on https://hodusoft.com/contact-center-software/.Source: https://www.prlog.org/12817635-hodusoft-offers-to-help-call-centers-with-its-omnichannel-call-center-software.html Contact Information Hodusoft

Sindhav Bhagirath

707-708-4638



www.hodusoft.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend