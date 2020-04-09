Brewery Hose & Beer Tubing Featured on BrewSavor(R)’s New Website; Offers Navigation by Market, Application or Product

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NewAge Industries, Inc. Press Release

BrewSavor announces a redesign of its website at www.brewsavor.com. The new site presents tubing and reinforced hose for craft brewing, home brewing and beverage dispensing. Product styles include antimicrobial, non-phthalate, NSF listed and those with oxygen and CO2 barrier properties. Hardware, hose cutting tools and custom options are also highlighted, along with a blog and the company’s sustainability practices.

Southampton, PA, April 09, 2020



The new site presents a well-organized look at the company’s products engineered for fluid flow in craft and commercial breweries, beverage dispensing applications, and home brewing operations. Viewers can also explore products based on cold or hot brewing processes or by tubing or hose usage, such as brew hose, beverage line or gas transfer.



Products on the site include crush resistant and kink resistant brewery hose assemblies and a selection of tubing and reinforced hose for fluid transfer and gas lines. Styles include phthalate free, antimicrobial, NSF listed, and tubing with barrier properties to limit oxygen and CO2 ingress and egress. Accessories – fittings, clamps and cutting tools – and custom options are also presented.



The BrewSavor team is committed to offering educational information to brewers and to being a resource for fluid transfer solutions. A blog features articles on tubing materials, graphics showing how and where hose is used in a brewery, and product innovations with more informational posts to follow. The team has decades of experience in the manufacture of thermoplastic and thermoset tubing and hose, a seasoned Sales and Engineering staff with fluid transfer application expertise, and a Brew Market Specialist on staff. The group is eager to interact with those involved in brewing and dispensing and to learn more about the challenges of these applications.



The website also highlights the company’s sustainability initiatives (solar power, zero landfill, service to the community) and its status as a 100% employee owned company. Plans for online purchase capabilities and other site improvements are already underway.



See the new BrewSavor site at http://www.brewsavor.com or contact the Brew Crew at BrewSavor by NewAge Industries by phone: 888-777-0147 or 215-526-2200; e-mail: info@brewsavor.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.



About BrewSavor by NewAge Industries

BrewSavor is a brand established by NewAge Industries, an employee-owned company in business since 1954. Its Brew Crew is dedicated to manufacturing innovative fluid transfer tubing and hose products that exceed the expectations of both craft brewers and home brewers alike.



NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.



The AdvantaPure(R) division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing and Single-Use molded components for the pharmaceutical and biopharm industries. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division.



Ann Phy

215-526-2300



http://www.brewsavor.com



