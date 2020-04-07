“Original” Comfort Wrap Provides Effective and Comfortable Solution for CPAP Users

Press Releases CPAP Matters Press Release

CPAP Matters today announced the release of the “Original” Comfort Wrap, a new solution for the comfort of CPAP users to eliminate embarrassing strap marks and discomfort.

Boise, ID, April 07, 2020 --(



"I went to work in the medical field to help people and I am so excited that I can contribute to them being more successful and compliant in using their PAP equipment," says Christian McCord of CM Supplies Inc. & CPAP Matters.



PAP users are tired of having their headgear dig into their face and neck, as well as the embarrassing lines they wake up with on their faces. The “Original” Comfort Wrap from CPAP Matters helps solve these problems and ensure the continuation of treatment for patients using PAP therapy. Patients can adjust their headgear (without having to take the product off) by attaching their strap to the outside of the “Original” Comfort Wrap and eliminate any pain caused by the headgear. This innovative product will eliminate the patient's strap marks and decrease pain while keeping a low profile design.



When a PAP user sleeps well, they wake up feeling more rested and ready to take on the day. They tend to lead more productive lives and can perform better at work. With the “Original” Comfort Wrap, their therapy is more comfortable and they start to see a rapid improvement in their health because of compliance. Plus, patients can rest easier and are more likely to use their PAP machines every night if they know that they won't wake up with embarrassing lines on their faces in the morning.



The “Original” Comfort Wrap are available as of 4/6/2020, at $21.95. For more information on the “Original” Comfort Wrap, visit www.cmcpapmatters.com.



Christian McCord

(208) 914-5977



www.cmcpapmatters.com



