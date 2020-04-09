Cheryl Bosa Joins "A Study in Scarlet and Gray," on The Ultimate Sports Network

Press Releases Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited,... Press Release

The Ultimate Sports Network speaks with a lifelong Buckeye fan from Chicago, Cheryl Bosa. Cheryl also happens to be the older sister of former Buckeye defensive stalwart Eric Kumerow, and mother of current NFL quarterback nightmares Joey and Nick Bosa. Cheryl provides a unique perspective for Buckeye Nation.

Mrs. Bosa recalls attending an Indiana vs. Ohio State game in Columbus, when her older brother played for Indiana, as the first time she became enamored with the university. She remembers how much she admired the campus environment and the stadium's atmosphere. She spent her first year of college at the University of Illinois, but during the recruitment of her younger brother, Eric Kumerow, they both realized that The Ohio State University was the place for them.

After visiting her brother Eric, now with the Miami Dolphins, she met John Bosa, relocated to Florida and started a family. That family ended up including future Ohio State football players Joey and Nick Bosa. Cheryl recalls their recruitment and how OSU took care of her boys.

Even though her children are no longer attending the school, she still calls herself a Buckeye for life.

Founded in 1996, the Ultimate Sports Network strives to talk sports with whomever is willing to talk sports.

