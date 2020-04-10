Former Buckeye and NFL Wide Receiver Allen Degraffenreid Joins "A Study in Scarlet and Gray," on the Ultimate Sports Network

Press Releases Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited,... Press Release

Allen Degraffenreid joins USN and details his journey from Walk-On Placekicker to NFL Wide Receiver taking reps with Jerry Rice.

Founded in 1996, the Ultimate Sports Network strives to talk sports with whomever is willing to talk sports. It is simple and complex at the same time, just like USN's love of sports. Las Vegas, NV, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- From walk-on Placekicker to taking reps as an NFL Wide Receiver alongside Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens, former Cincinnati Princeton High School soccer player Allen DeGraffenreid had an interesting athletic career. to say the least. He joins "A Study in Scarlet and Gray," to talk about his circuitous football career and Buckeye Pride.Mr. Graffenreid details how he went from a full-time soccer player and part-time kicker in High School to deciding to walk-on as a kicker at The Ohio State University. With established, scholarship kickers ahead of him on the depth chart, he made the move to wide receiver, a position he had never played before. He describes, what became a theme for him, learning the ropes from those around him and becoming better and better. And he relays how Ohio State University put others in a position to mentor him.Mr. DeGraffenreid describes how being a Buckeye forced him to keep facing challenges to succeed, and to achieve levels that he previously thought were impossible. He has carried that over to his life after football and shares that on this broadcast.Founded in 1996, the Ultimate Sports Network strives to talk sports with whomever is willing to talk sports. It is simple and complex at the same time, just like USN's love of sports. Contact Information Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

