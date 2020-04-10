CouponXOO Updates New Features to Serve Users on Upcoiming Easter Sales

To prepare for the sale of Easter 2020, CouponXOO has updated many new features on the website, including automatic updates, content optimization, gifts, search, etc. to support customers when they use discount codes on the site.





The website interface is also optimized and divided into information sections to help users search easily and have the most effective shopping experience. Discount codes for stores and products that have a lot of searches and use will be prioritized to appear on the homepage. At the same time, the suggested results for customers will also be optimized in the web pages. Customers can easily find discount codes for their favorite products without having to search multiple times on the page.



CouponXOO carries out many campaigns to consolidate and bring the best discount codes to customers. Users will receive the discount code through various channels. Specifically for loyal customers of CouponXOO, when they sign up to receive promo information via email, the automated system will update the latest discount codes via email with special offers. CouponXOO also proactively contacts the discount code vendors and agrees to create a number of exclusive discount codes for loyal customers shopping in the upcoming holiday season.



“We always want to bring the most practical value to users through exclusive discount codes. Easter is an occasion where we can express our gratitude to XOO loyal customers,” Will Bright - Partnership Manager shared.



The data analysis department of CouponXOO predicts that more than 500,000 discount codes will be updated in April. Especially on this holiday, traffic and product trends also have significant changes. Food-related items, health care, and online platforms have become popular due to the need for staying at home to ensure the health of the customers. CouponXOO modulates the content as well as constant updates on the website, ensuring visitors can follow the latest information.



The voting feature for users has been put into operation, helping to increase the quality of discount codes on the page while creating opportunities for customers to improve their shopping experience. Along with the voting feature, is the report feature of the status of discount codes, which help users notify CouponXOO the status of discount codes, integrated directly on each coupon on the website. Good discount codes will be prioritized in order from top to bottom. Especially, the discount codes for Easter will be ranked first so that customers can easily use these discount codes. Los Angeles, CA, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CouponXOO has completed the final stage of site updates to prepare for the big sale of Easter 2020 . A series of discount codes, vouchers, promo codes from partner stores are constantly updated daily through the automatic coupons update system. This update system is an important feature to save maximum backup time as well as update discount codes on the website. CouponXOO has developed a Demo of C-FET fast-coding technology from mid-June, 2019 and launched the first update in late December, just before the sale of New Year 2020. This update will save more than 20% of the time it takes to integrate discount codes to the system, saving time in getting discount codes and in display code speed. Partner stores will quickly see their discount codes appearing on the website and customers will save time searching for discount codes.The website interface is also optimized and divided into information sections to help users search easily and have the most effective shopping experience. Discount codes for stores and products that have a lot of searches and use will be prioritized to appear on the homepage. At the same time, the suggested results for customers will also be optimized in the web pages. Customers can easily find discount codes for their favorite products without having to search multiple times on the page.CouponXOO carries out many campaigns to consolidate and bring the best discount codes to customers. Users will receive the discount code through various channels. Specifically for loyal customers of CouponXOO, when they sign up to receive promo information via email, the automated system will update the latest discount codes via email with special offers. CouponXOO also proactively contacts the discount code vendors and agrees to create a number of exclusive discount codes for loyal customers shopping in the upcoming holiday season.“We always want to bring the most practical value to users through exclusive discount codes. Easter is an occasion where we can express our gratitude to XOO loyal customers,” Will Bright - Partnership Manager shared.The data analysis department of CouponXOO predicts that more than 500,000 discount codes will be updated in April. Especially on this holiday, traffic and product trends also have significant changes. Food-related items, health care, and online platforms have become popular due to the need for staying at home to ensure the health of the customers. CouponXOO modulates the content as well as constant updates on the website, ensuring visitors can follow the latest information.The voting feature for users has been put into operation, helping to increase the quality of discount codes on the page while creating opportunities for customers to improve their shopping experience. Along with the voting feature, is the report feature of the status of discount codes, which help users notify CouponXOO the status of discount codes, integrated directly on each coupon on the website. Good discount codes will be prioritized in order from top to bottom. Especially, the discount codes for Easter will be ranked first so that customers can easily use these discount codes.