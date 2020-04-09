Former Buckeye Defensive Back, Linebacker, and Special Teams Ace Nate Oliver Joins "A Study in Scarlet and Gray," on The Ultimate Sports Network

Las Vegas, NV, April 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- After initially dreaming of becoming a baseball star, Nate Oliver discovered his football abilities at Cleveland St. Edwards High School. Nate details how he then hoped he might be able to play college football at one of the nearby Division 2 colleges in the Cleveland area. Once The Ohio State University came recruiting, he knew he had become a Buckeye for life. He talks to The Ultimate Sports Network about his first day on campus through senior tackle. And how his time at OSU has impacted his life.
