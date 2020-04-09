Former Buckeye Defensive Back, Linebacker, and Special Teams Ace Nate Oliver Joins "A Study in Scarlet and Gray," on The Ultimate Sports Network

Initially dreaming of being a baseball star, former OSU Defensive Back Nate Oliver tells us how it feels to hoping a MAC school wants you, to knowing you belong in the Big Ten. And how that confidence carries over in to life.

Las Vegas, NV, April 09, 2020 --(



Founded in 1996, the Ultimate Sports Network strives to talk sports with whomever is willing to talk sports with us. It is simple and complex at the same time, just like our love of sports. Las Vegas, NV, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- After initially dreaming of becoming a baseball star, Nate Oliver discovered his football abilities at Cleveland St. Edwards High School. Nate details how he then hoped he might be able to play college football at one of the nearby Division 2 colleges in the Cleveland area. Once The Ohio State University came recruiting, he knew he had become a Buckeye for life. He talks to The Ultimate Sports Network about his first day on campus through senior tackle. And how his time at OSU has impacted his life.Founded in 1996, the Ultimate Sports Network strives to talk sports with whomever is willing to talk sports with us. It is simple and complex at the same time, just like our love of sports.