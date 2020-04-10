Two Time Olympian and Current Ohio State Head Cross Country Coach Khadevis Robinson Appears on "A Study in Scarlet and Gray," on The Ultimate Sports Network

Press Releases Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited,... Press Release

Specializing in the 800 meter run, as well as running the 1,500 meters, Mr. Robinson represented the United States in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and the 2012 in London.



He then embarked on a coaching career that has seen him make stops at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, a stint at The Ohio State University, Louisiana State University, and now back as the Head Cross Country Coach at The Ohio State University.



Founded in 1996, the Ultimate Sports Network strives to talk sports with whomever is willing to talk sports. It is simple and complex at the same time, just like USN's love of sports.

