Socially Distant Scares: Pennsylvania Haunted Attraction to Launch "Mobile Horror Experience"

Thousands of horror fans are looking for a unique form of entertainment while in Quarantine and a Pennsylvania Haunted Attraction has stepped up to meet the demand with an innovative new experience.

Pittsburgh, PA, April 09, 2020 --



Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park in Uniontown will be introducing "Remote,” a 30-day "18+ Mobile Horror Experience" beginning Wednesday, April 22nd. The production is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania, and will be conducted via phone calls, text messages, emails, social media and more. If you've ever wanted to live a horror movie, here's your chance.



"Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park has a 17-year history of offering innovative Haunted House experiences," says Aidan Finnegan, the event's Marketing Director. "We were among the first to develop the Escape Room concept, a Zombie Paintball experience, and a horror/flag football hybrid years before they became commonplace at Haunted Attractions across the country." This mobile Horror Experience is the next step in HHE Scream Park’s streak of staying one step ahead of the competition.



Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park has teamed up with Long Island, NY-based collective Shock Theater to assist in the technological terror. Shock Theater has specialized in creating alternative and interactive Immersive Horror Experiences since 2013, including Eye for Horror, a series of horror-themed photo shoots in which participants are pushed to their limits by actors portraying serial killers in real-time. Their most notable production came in the form of Dystopia, a partnership with infamous horror renegade Russ McKamey of McKamey Manor, which resulted in an international series of Full-Contact horror experiences in New Jersey and the United Kingdom. This will be their fourth mobile production since 2018, and the first of its kind in the Pennsylvania / West Virginia market.



Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park previously presented a Haunted Christmas event, which was named by The Travel Channel as one of the Top 10 Scariest Christmas Haunted Houses in the Country, as well as a Haunted Valentine’s Weekend in February, which generated “festival-sized Crowds.”



Now, with gatherings banned across the board in lieu of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Scream Park had to make a switch from in person-petrification to virtual horror.



"It’s a scary time for the entire Entertainment and Event Industry," says Finnegan, who has been working in the Haunted House business for more than 10 years. “But we can’t dwell on it forever. There’s a million horror fans out there, couped up in their homes with a desperate need for entertainment, and just like always, we’re stepping up to the plate.”



"Remote: 18+ Interactive Horror Experience" begins Wednesday, April 22nd and runs for 30 days. Registration costs $30 per person (just $1/day).



Participants 18 or older can sign up at https://bit.ly/fearcalls



