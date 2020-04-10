MediaAgility Wins 2019 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Marketing Analytics

Press Releases MediaAgility Press Release

Princeton, NJ, April 10, 2020 --



MediaAgility achieved the Marketing Analytics Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program earlier in 2019. This award recognizes one partner among all the Google Cloud partners globally demonstrating distinction in solving for data analytics and insights in the marketing domain.



Through 2019, MediaAgility demonstrated their ability to solve for clients’ unique marketing analytics challenges and provide outstanding customer service with industry-leading solutions on Google Cloud products.



The following are a part of MediaAgility’s marketing analytics client portfolio:



Pizza Hut: MediaAgility helped the India-based client team understand their customer journey with clear customer segmentation.



A multinational lifestyle retail brand: MediaAgility helped the client team understand their customer journey with self-service analytics.



An oral hygiene brand: MediaAgility helped the client team personalize their customer experiences with sentiment monitoring.



“This award is a huge honor for us. During this time of crisis and as we begin slow recovery, it is more important for businesses to make decisions based on reliable data. With our Marketing Analytics solution, our prime focus is to leverage data to help businesses understand their customer journey and personalize the customer experience,” says Rajesh Abhyankar, CEO and Co-Founder, MediaAgility.



“We’re delighted to recognize MediaAgility’s dedication to customer success,” said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. “MediaAgility has shown strong expertise and results in marketing analytics over the past year, and we look forward to building upon our partnership.”



MediaAgility also holds other Google Cloud Partner Specializations in Application Development, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Infrastructure – Services, and Location-based Services.



Vidushi Bhatia

+1-609-681-5754



www.mediaagility.com



