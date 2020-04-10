Joel Segal Joins Cognia Law's Leadership Team

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cognia Law Press Release

Cognia Law, a next generation law company, is delighted to announce that Joel Segal will be joining the leadership team, to serve as Chief Clients and Markets Officer (CCMO).

London, United Kingdom, April 10, 2020 --(



Over that time, and also during the last two years as a niche consultant, he served as a Strategic Advisor to C-suites and Boards of FTSE 100 multinationals and private companies covering a range of sectors from Consumer, Retail and Pharma, through Industrial, Telco and Technology, to Professional Services.



At a strategic level Joel will lead the team evolving both the strategies and capabilities Cognia adopts across Clients, Markets and Service Offerings. As a global business, Joel’s leadership, will bring a step change around go to market services with a deeper sector and integrated service paradigm, around defined channels, that leverages the full ecosystem of law firms, law companies, technology providers and other partners.



As part of this Joel will lead the evolution of Cognia’s consulting services to widen services to clients to include strategy, governance, transformation, organisation design and deep operating model functional experience (spanning from sales to supply chain).



Joel will also fulfil the role of geographical leader in the UK and Europe with deep experience of serving clients and building businesses across the Globe.



Janet Taylor-Hall, CEO, Cognia Law commented:



“Joel’s experiences are invaluable to our client agendas to develop future-fit, high performing in-house and law industry businesses, able to disrupt and evolve, through leveraging the very best of leading human and machine capability. He has the ability to leverage a unique mix of EQ and IQ capabilities in order to listen to clients and deliver intelligent change which makes him an invaluable resource to both Cognia Law and our clients.



"After working with Joel over the last few months with the entire Cognia team and many of our clients in the Legal, Financial Services and Corporate sectors as well a number of our partners it is clear to all that Joel is aligned with our purpose, values and culture - a great addition to the Cognia family.



"We look forward to taking the next step in our evolution as a key Law Company player.”



Joel Segal further commented.



“I am delighted to be joining Cognia contributing to developing the sought-after legal professionals required for the future world of law; deploying integrated New Law ecosystem service platforms (including leading technology solutions) as well as a raft of transformation and change management experience required to make the change stick.



Ciska van Schalkwyk

+44 203 375 8624



www.cognialaw.com

+27 21 100 3140



