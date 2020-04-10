New DIRAK Swinghandle Cam Mounting from FDB Panel Fittings

Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

Installation is quick and simple with initial clip attachment to the swinghandle base, then twin screw fastening for security and sealing.



These internal support plates secure the swinghandle through doors of 1mm up to 3mm thickness and provide 270° limitation with the locking position engaged at 90°.



Isleworth, United Kingdom, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The DIRAK Swinghandle system from FDB Panel Fittings is now enhanced with the introduction of their 3-440 Bearing Plate RS bases. These intermediary mounting accessories enable use of swinghandles with a single point polyamide latching cam or alternatively with standard cam and multi-point rod locking if required.Installation is quick and simple with initial clip attachment to the swinghandle base, then twin screw fastening for security and sealing.These internal support plates secure the swinghandle through doors of 1mm up to 3mm thickness and provide 270° limitation with the locking position engaged at 90°.The "type a" bearing plate incorporates a black polyamide cam, while "type b" uses standard cams or 3-point adapter for connection into a rod closure system.

