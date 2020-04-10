PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
FDB Panel Fittings

Press Release

Receive press releases from FDB Panel Fittings: By Email RSS Feeds:

New DIRAK Swinghandle Cam Mounting from FDB Panel Fittings


Isleworth, United Kingdom, April 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The DIRAK Swinghandle system from FDB Panel Fittings is now enhanced with the introduction of their 3-440 Bearing Plate RS bases. These intermediary mounting accessories enable use of swinghandles with a single point polyamide latching cam or alternatively with standard cam and multi-point rod locking if required.

Installation is quick and simple with initial clip attachment to the swinghandle base, then twin screw fastening for security and sealing.

These internal support plates secure the swinghandle through doors of 1mm up to 3mm thickness and provide 270° limitation with the locking position engaged at 90°.

The “type a” bearing plate incorporates a black polyamide cam, while “type b” uses standard cams or 3-point adapter for connection into a rod closure system.
Contact Information
FDB Panel Fittings
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
Contact
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/handles/bearing-plate-rs-base

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FDB Panel Fittings
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help