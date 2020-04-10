Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PAWS NY Press Release

Receive press releases from PAWS NY: By Email RSS Feeds: 2020 Spring Benefit Fundraiser for PAWS NY Moves Online

In order to prioritize the health of our supporters, the PAWS NY Spring Benefit scheduled for May 5 has been cancelled.

New York, NY, April 10, 2020 --(



In lieu of the in-person fundraising event, PAWS NY is collecting donations to help support the organization and its work to help vulnerable New Yorkers and their pets during this unprecedented time and beyond. PAWS will still host its online silent auction, and bidding will open soon. Visit pawsny.org for updates on the online auction.



As a consequence of the cancelled event, revenue will be down, and now more than ever, PAWS NY is relying on its community to pitch in with donations. Every dollar will go directly toward helping clients and their pets get through this difficult time by enabling PAWS NY to provide pet food, foster care, and critical veterinary care that they would otherwise go without.



A special thanks to PAWS NY’s Cool Cat Sponsor, MetroPlusHealth.



Why Your Support Matters



While PAWS NY’s volunteer Housecall Program is on hold during the Coronavirus / COVID-19 outbreak, the organization has increased support of foster care, emergency vet care, and pet food deliveries for its clients. The organization is managing a higher number of foster situations at the moment, and in March alone, PAWS NY spent an additional $5,000 to send pet food and supplies to clients across New York City. With your help, PAWS NY will continue to do so for the entirety of this crisis.



Here Are Some of the Things PAWS NY is Doing Right Now:



- Delivered extra pet food, litter, wee-wee pads, and other supplies to every client, which will continue throughout this crisis.

- Offered highest need clients foster care for their pets, and all clients were helped with any non-pet-related needs that were communicated to the PAWS NY team.

- Volunteers have been encouraged to remain in contact with clients via phone calls.

- Currently developing virtual orientations so PAWS NY can continue to train volunteers.



In sum, PAWS NY is providing constant support to vulnerable New Yorkers who need to stay with their pets in their homes - and the organization is doing what it can to prepare for what comes next. Visit pawsny.org for ongoing updates about PAWS NY programs and to learn how you can help.



About PAWS NY



Kimberly Green

212-203-4760 ext. 304



pawsny.org



