Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Tata Consultancy Services: By Email RSS Feeds: TCS Recognized as a Global Top Employer for Fifth Consecutive Year

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Global Top Employer for the fifth consecutive year by the Top Employers Institute. The Top Employers Institute also acknowledged TCS’ advanced digital up-skilling and local hiring practices across the globe that continue to attract and build a diverse workforce.

Mumbai, India, April 10, 2020 --(

· Independent Certification also Ranked TCS as the Number One Top Employer in Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Global Top Employer for the fifth consecutive year by the Top Employers Institute.



TCS was one of only 13 organizations worldwide that received the Global Top Employer designation, given its exceptional progressive workplace policies, culture and continued investments in its 446,000 employees across the world. The Top Employers Institute also acknowledged TCS’ advanced digital up-skilling and local hiring practices across the globe that continue to attract and build a diverse workforce – all of which has enabled industry leading employee retention rates.



In addition to the global ranking, TCS has been certified as the Number One Top Employer in three regions – Europe, MEA and APAC. In the country-wise rankings, it was ranked Number One Top Employer in 11 countries – Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States – and among the Top 3 Employers in eight other countries.



“TCS is today the preferred growth and transformation partner to leading corporations across the world because of the incredible energy of our people, their creativity and their ability to come together from different parts of the organization to seamlessly form world class teams, and leverage their collective technology expertise and contextual knowledge to reimagine our customers’ businesses,” said Milind Lakkad, Global Head – Human Resources, TCS. “This recognition from the Top Employers Institute is a testament to the culture of life-long learning and collaboration that we have engendered, our investments in people, and our progressive policies, all of which have resulted in a vibrant, empowering workplace.”



TCS’ differentiated approach to navigating technology change, investing heavily in organic talent development at scale – over 330,000 employees trained on digital technologies till date – layering technology skills on top of existing contextual knowledge, has resulted in a deeply integrated set of technology solutioning capabilities across the organization. Further, the focus on diversity and inclusion have resulted in a vibrant workplace culture. TCS is one of the one of the world’s largest employers of women with over 161,000 women employees who make up 36.2% of the global workforce.



Beyond the Top Employer certifications, TCS has received significant recognition as a global employer of choice. Most recently, TCS was honored as one of the Fortune Best Big Companies to Work For™ in 2020, won four Stevies® at the 2019 American Business Awards, and was ranked fourteenth among 57 global companies at the Association for Talent Development 2019 BEST Award. Moreover, TCS is a leading proponent of STEM education for current and future global workforces. For example, it was the lead partner to the World Economic Forum in its critical Closing the Skills Gap initiative, which secured 17.2 million commitments from global companies to train people with the latest technical and digital skills needed to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



“The dedication that our globally certified organizations have when it comes creating a better world of work for their employees is inspiring,” said David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute.“These organizations have implemented their people practices on a global scale because they truly believe that their employees sit at the heart of what they do. Congratulations!”



The HR Best Practices Survey looks at over 600 people practices and is based on 10 topics that cover key HR themes including various topics focused on people practices.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



To stay up to date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News. Mumbai, India, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- · Tata Consultancy Services Received High Marks for its World-Class Workplace and Culture· Independent Certification also Ranked TCS as the Number One Top Employer in Europe, MEA and Asia PacificTata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Global Top Employer for the fifth consecutive year by the Top Employers Institute.TCS was one of only 13 organizations worldwide that received the Global Top Employer designation, given its exceptional progressive workplace policies, culture and continued investments in its 446,000 employees across the world. The Top Employers Institute also acknowledged TCS’ advanced digital up-skilling and local hiring practices across the globe that continue to attract and build a diverse workforce – all of which has enabled industry leading employee retention rates.In addition to the global ranking, TCS has been certified as the Number One Top Employer in three regions – Europe, MEA and APAC. In the country-wise rankings, it was ranked Number One Top Employer in 11 countries – Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States – and among the Top 3 Employers in eight other countries.“TCS is today the preferred growth and transformation partner to leading corporations across the world because of the incredible energy of our people, their creativity and their ability to come together from different parts of the organization to seamlessly form world class teams, and leverage their collective technology expertise and contextual knowledge to reimagine our customers’ businesses,” said Milind Lakkad, Global Head – Human Resources, TCS. “This recognition from the Top Employers Institute is a testament to the culture of life-long learning and collaboration that we have engendered, our investments in people, and our progressive policies, all of which have resulted in a vibrant, empowering workplace.”TCS’ differentiated approach to navigating technology change, investing heavily in organic talent development at scale – over 330,000 employees trained on digital technologies till date – layering technology skills on top of existing contextual knowledge, has resulted in a deeply integrated set of technology solutioning capabilities across the organization. Further, the focus on diversity and inclusion have resulted in a vibrant workplace culture. TCS is one of the one of the world’s largest employers of women with over 161,000 women employees who make up 36.2% of the global workforce.Beyond the Top Employer certifications, TCS has received significant recognition as a global employer of choice. Most recently, TCS was honored as one of the Fortune Best Big Companies to Work For™ in 2020, won four Stevies® at the 2019 American Business Awards, and was ranked fourteenth among 57 global companies at the Association for Talent Development 2019 BEST Award. Moreover, TCS is a leading proponent of STEM education for current and future global workforces. For example, it was the lead partner to the World Economic Forum in its critical Closing the Skills Gap initiative, which secured 17.2 million commitments from global companies to train people with the latest technical and digital skills needed to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.“The dedication that our globally certified organizations have when it comes creating a better world of work for their employees is inspiring,” said David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute.“These organizations have implemented their people practices on a global scale because they truly believe that their employees sit at the heart of what they do. Congratulations!”The HR Best Practices Survey looks at over 600 people practices and is based on 10 topics that cover key HR themes including various topics focused on people practices.About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.To stay up to date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News. Contact Information Tata Consultancy Services

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tata Consultancy Services Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend