TCS Ranked Overall #1 in Retail and CPG Services by HFS Research

Mumbai, India, April 10, 2020

· TCS’ Depth and Breadth of Services, Industry Specific Tools, and Digital First Approach, Cited as Key Strengths



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been ranked overall number one in the HFS Top 10 Retail and CPG Services report[1]. The first-of-its-kind study arrived at this ranking through detailed evaluation of the industry-specific capabilities, and surveys covering 350 Global 2000 enterprises, of 17 service providers along three dimensions: execution, innovation and voice of the customer.



TCS was ranked #1 for the depth and breadth of its industry-specific offerings and expertise, including capabilities across the retail and CPG services value chain, depth of industry knowledge, and level of sector experience.



The study also ranked TCS #1 for co-innovation and collaboration, and #1 for technology-enabled transformation, including deployment of intelligent automation, development of internal IP, and strong partnership ecosystem for best of breed capabilities. TCS OmnistoreTM and TCS OptumeraTM, two products in the TCS Algo RetailTM suite, which help retailers unlock exponential value, were highlighted as key strengths. The report goes on to say that TCS’ Digital First approach is driving large transformation deals and is helping retailers like Marks and Spencer on their journey to become Digital First retailers.



“TCS demonstrated one of the greatest breadth and depth of services in the retail and CPG value chain that we encountered in our Top Ten research,” said Melissa O’Brien, Research VP, Customer Engagement, Retail and Travel Strategies, HFS. “The industry specific tools TCS has developed combined with a ‘digital first’ approach to its engagements with retail and CPG firms brought TCS to the top of the list for several categories such as co-innovation and collaboration, and top overall in the study.”



With over two decades of consulting and technology experience with global retailers, TCS provides consulting services and domain solutions, powered by strategic investments in products and platforms and the Co-innovation Network (COIN™). TCS is enabling retailers to transform customer experience and drive growth by building truly differentiating capabilities through a business-centric product-based operating model; enterprise-wide adoption of Agile; technology transformation through a Machine First™ approach and cloud-first modernized platforms; and building ecosystems and new models.



TCS solutions and offerings leverage the combinatorial power of new-age technologies and the interplay of art and science to make businesses intelligent, responsive, and Agile. Retailers worldwide are adopting the TCS Algo Retail™ framework, a playbook for integrating data and algorithms across the retail value chain, thereby unlocking exponential value. TCS’ portfolio of innovative products and platforms include the AI-powered merchandize optimization suite TCS Optumera™, universal store commerce platform TCS OmniStore™, and AI-based supply chain solution TCS Optuscai™, that are powering the future of retail.



“Our commitment to our customers’ success has made us a trusted partner in their growth and transformation journeys,” said Shankar Narayanan, Global Head, Retail, CPG, Travel & Hospitality, TCS. “This number 1 ranking is a recognition of our deep contextual knowledge, transformation and innovation mindset, and ability to execute at scale.”



TCS' profile in the HFS Top 10 Retail and CPG Services 2019 Report is available at: https://on.tcs.com/Retail-HFS



[1] HFS Top 10 Retail and CPG Services 2019, Melissa O’Brien, Mayank Madhur, HFS Research, December 2019



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



