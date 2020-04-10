Taylor Crane & Rigging Attends 2020 Con-Expo in Las Vegas

Press Releases Taylor Crane & Rigging Press Release

Coffeyville, KS, April 10, 2020 -- Jim Taylor, Jr (President) and Larry Shufeldt (VP) of Taylor Crane & Rigging (TCR) attended the 2020 ConExpo-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, March 10th-14th. This showcase event takes place every three years and this year had a record attendance of over 130,0001. With the many educational sessions and exhibits; Jim and Larry also met with Taylor Crane's primary suppliers for cranes and trailer manufacturing. This style networking gives TCR the edge in expanding their fleet versatility and capabilities in today's growing heavy machinery transport industry. This year, Taylor purchased the new ORMIG Mobile Yard Crane, a "Pick and Carry" crane with lifting capacity of 50-55 TM tonnes max which will meet the needs of customers performing smaller lifting and transport of heavy machinery jobs. Jim was impressed with the versatility of this lift. Saying, "It is to be 'groundbreaking', write that down, 'groundbreaking'. Taylor crews are excited to try it out when it arrives. The next ConExpo-CON/AGG will be March 2023, and Taylor Crane & Rigging will be there."

TCR was established in 1975 and provides specialized transportation services to the United States, primarily in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas. TCR is #85 on 2019 AC&T North Americas Largest Crane Companies list, #11 on 2020 AC&T North Americas Specialized Lifting 50 and proud member of SC&RA for 37 years. For more information about TCR, please visit www.taylorcrane.com, contact Jim Taylor, Jr. at 620-251-3095 or by e-mail at JimT@TaylorCrane.com.

1. https://www.forconstructionpros.com/equipment/article/21121116/the-conexpo-2020-report

