PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Taylor Crane & Rigging

Press Release

Receive press releases from Taylor Crane & Rigging: By Email RSS Feeds:

Taylor Crane & Rigging Attends 2020 Con-Expo in Las Vegas


Coffeyville, KS, April 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Jim Taylor, Jr (President) and Larry Shufeldt (VP) of Taylor Crane & Rigging (TCR) attended the 2020 ConExpo-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, March 10th-14th. This showcase event takes place every three years and this year had a record attendance of over 130,0001. With the many educational sessions and exhibits; Jim and Larry also met with Taylor Crane’s primary suppliers for cranes and trailer manufacturing. This style networking gives TCR the edge in expanding their fleet versatility and capabilities in today’s growing heavy machinery transport industry. This year, Taylor purchased the new ORMIG Mobile Yard Crane, a "Pick and Carry" crane with lifting capacity of 50-55 TM tonnes max which will meet the needs of customers performing smaller lifting and transport of heavy machinery jobs. Jim was impressed with the versatility of this lift. Saying, "It is to be ‘groundbreaking’, write that down, ‘groundbreaking’. Taylor crews are excited to try it out when it arrives. The next ConExpo-CON/AGG will be March 2023, and Taylor Crane & Rigging will be there."

TCR was established in 1975 and provides specialized transportation services to the United States, primarily in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas. TCR is #85 on 2019 AC&T North Americas Largest Crane Companies list, #11 on 2020 AC&T North Americas Specialized Lifting 50 and proud member of SC&RA for 37 years. For more information about TCR, please visit www.taylorcrane.com, contact Jim Taylor, Jr. at 620-251-3095 or by e-mail at JimT@TaylorCrane.com .

1. https://www.forconstructionpros.com/equipment/article/21121116/the-conexpo-2020-report
Contact Information
Taylor Crane & Rigging
Amber Gerzmehle
918-439-4000
Contact
www.taylorcrane.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Taylor Crane & Rigging
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help