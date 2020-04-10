Digital Wellness Day Will be Celebrated Globally on May 1, 2020

Over 100 digital wellness companies, experts and researchers across the globe will join together for the inaugural Digital Wellness Day via virtual gatherings in many locations including San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Toronto, London, Italy, Ireland, India, the Netherlands and Argentina.





COVID-19 has triggered dramatic social-economic changes, whereby so many of us are suddenly living, working, studying and socializing remotely in a virtual world. Digital Wellness Day will be a catalyst for exploring and sharing how we can evolve and flourish in this context of living, and enlighten us to thrive in the digital age.



Digital Wellness Day 2020 presents an opportunity to highlight best practices in Digital Wellness including working from home, and highlights how technology can help us feel together rather than apart, illuminating the connective power of technology to enhance human relationships.



A Digital Wellness Toolkit, Digital Flourishing Survey with actionable recommendations created by top researchers in the industry, and an Engagement Guide will be available to organizers and Ambassadors of virtual events, providing the most up-to-date research and resources on digital wellness.



“Our team is delighted to be launching Digital Wellness Day and providing an e-toolkit to support individuals, educators, and organizations with resources for year-round digital wellness,” says Nina Hersher, co-founder and CEO of the Digital Wellness Collective. “We have the power to utilize technology in a way that fuels versus fatigues us. This knowledge is integral to the Digital Wellness movement – empowering individuals, organizations and communities to be change agents toward a culture of digital flourishing.”



What is Digital Wellness?



Digital Wellness is defined as the optimum state of health, personal fulfillment and social satisfaction that each individual using technology is capable of achieving. Digital Wellness is a way of life, while using technology, that promotes optimal health and well-being in which body, mind and spirit are integrated by the individual to live more fully within the human, natural and digital communities.



Digital Flourishing: A New Approach



Coined by the Digital Wellness Collective, Digital Flourishing refers to a mindful approach to digital technology usage that supports our thriving in different areas of life. This approach empowers individuals to take advantage of the benefits of technology while avoiding associated harms.



About The Digital Wellness Collective



Digital Wellness Day is brought to you by The Digital Wellness Collective: an international trade association for digital wellness researchers, experts and organizations. The association serves over 100 organizations globally, all collaborating to enhance human relationships through the intentional use and development of technology.



Contact Information for Participating as Sponsors or Organizing an Event



For anyone interested in hosting a virtual event celebrating Digital Wellness Day, partnering as a global sponsor, or learning more about the event and the Digital Wellness Collective:



Email: partnerships@digitalwellnessday.com

Digital Wellness Day: www.digitalwellnessday.com

Digital Wellness Collective: www.digitalwellnesscollective.com San Francisco, CA, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The mission of Digital Wellness Day 2020 is to empower individuals, communities, and organizations with research-based tools and strategies to flourish in a digital age. Conceived and led by the Digital Wellness Collective, the international event will empower individuals, organizations and communities with research-based tools and strategies to flourish and publicly share their ideas and experiences regarding achieving digital wellbeing.COVID-19 has triggered dramatic social-economic changes, whereby so many of us are suddenly living, working, studying and socializing remotely in a virtual world. Digital Wellness Day will be a catalyst for exploring and sharing how we can evolve and flourish in this context of living, and enlighten us to thrive in the digital age.Digital Wellness Day 2020 presents an opportunity to highlight best practices in Digital Wellness including working from home, and highlights how technology can help us feel together rather than apart, illuminating the connective power of technology to enhance human relationships.A Digital Wellness Toolkit, Digital Flourishing Survey with actionable recommendations created by top researchers in the industry, and an Engagement Guide will be available to organizers and Ambassadors of virtual events, providing the most up-to-date research and resources on digital wellness.“Our team is delighted to be launching Digital Wellness Day and providing an e-toolkit to support individuals, educators, and organizations with resources for year-round digital wellness,” says Nina Hersher, co-founder and CEO of the Digital Wellness Collective. “We have the power to utilize technology in a way that fuels versus fatigues us. This knowledge is integral to the Digital Wellness movement – empowering individuals, organizations and communities to be change agents toward a culture of digital flourishing.”What is Digital Wellness?Digital Wellness is defined as the optimum state of health, personal fulfillment and social satisfaction that each individual using technology is capable of achieving. Digital Wellness is a way of life, while using technology, that promotes optimal health and well-being in which body, mind and spirit are integrated by the individual to live more fully within the human, natural and digital communities.Digital Flourishing: A New ApproachCoined by the Digital Wellness Collective, Digital Flourishing refers to a mindful approach to digital technology usage that supports our thriving in different areas of life. This approach empowers individuals to take advantage of the benefits of technology while avoiding associated harms.About The Digital Wellness CollectiveDigital Wellness Day is brought to you by The Digital Wellness Collective: an international trade association for digital wellness researchers, experts and organizations. The association serves over 100 organizations globally, all collaborating to enhance human relationships through the intentional use and development of technology.Contact Information for Participating as Sponsors or Organizing an EventFor anyone interested in hosting a virtual event celebrating Digital Wellness Day, partnering as a global sponsor, or learning more about the event and the Digital Wellness Collective:Email: partnerships@digitalwellnessday.comDigital Wellness Day: www.digitalwellnessday.comDigital Wellness Collective: www.digitalwellnesscollective.com