Kristin Hallamek Ranks Among the Top Real Estate Professionals in Engel & Völkers Americas Network

Kristin Hallamek, Broker Associate and Leader of The Hallamek Team and recognized as Engel & Völkers Belleair’s Top Agent & Team 2019, received a Diamond Elite Top Producing Advisor Award from Engel & Völkers America presented to Engel & Völkers advisors that achieved the highest net commissions and sides closed within the network.

Belleair, FL, April 10, 2020 --



“Kristin exemplifies what it means to be true real estate leaders, setting an unprecedented standard of service, which is evident by her outstanding accomplishment,” said Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “It is with great pride that we continue to attract this caliber of real estate professionals that Engel & Völkers is known for here and around the globe.”



Hallamek was recognized for her achievements during an awards ceremony held at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California at Engel & Völkers’ Exchange event, the global company’s largest annual event in the Americas.



“Kristin is a dedicated advisor and has an outstanding reputation with her customers. She is resourceful, hardworking and a true asset to our team. We are beyond proud of her accomplishments as she continues to grow with Engel & Völkers,” stated Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair.



About Engel & Völkers

