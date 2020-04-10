iPOP Alum, Madelaine Petsch Featured in Elle Magazine April Issue

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, April 10, 2020 --(



Cady Drell, who conducted the interview was also keen to point out the vast difference between Madelaine and her rebellious character Cheryl Blossom. Labeled as Riverdale’s resident “Bad Girl,” Madelaine is far from her beehive dropping TV character. Focused on her vegan lifestyle, she has also aimed to maintain a balance of those views with her fans. A member of the Environmental Media Association, a non-profit that works with the entertainment industry to encourage eco-friendly practices.



“They give you the tools you need to be able to talk about any and every issue involving the environment,” Petsch says. “If you use that messaging, you can have such a positive reach.”



Madelaine achieved success after attending iPOP LA, the twice annual event based in Los Angeles, CA. With season 4 of the CW series having just wrapped, Madelaine has a few other projects underway. Production recently completed on the thriller Sightless in which she stars as the character Ellen. Fans can also expect to see her in the title role for another thriller based off the best-selling novel, Clare at 16 which is in pre-production.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

