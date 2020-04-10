iPOP Alumni, Jacob Batalon Featured in Newley Released Quibi Series

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Jacob Batalon reunites with Spiderman director Sam Raimi in the Quibi Horror anthology 50 States of Fright. The platform debuted on April 6.

Quibi, the brainchild of Hollywood heavyweight, Jeffrey Katzenberg, puts to test fast paced content consumption. Helmed as “Quick Bites, Big Stories,” the platform is bound to shake up the streaming service industry.



In Raimi’s series, viewers will be taken through chilling adaptations of urban legends. The first season will feature stories from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, and Washington.



Alongside Jacob, the horror series will also include stars like Rachel Brosnahan, Christina Ricci, Ming-Na Wen, Ron Livingston, among many others. Sam Raimi, along with executive producing, has also co-wrote and directed an episode of the show with brother Ivan Raimi. Other segments of the series will see work led by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground), Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place). A trailer for the series was released on Friday as lead-up to the show's debut.



Aside from Jacob’s appearance in the series, he will also be reprising his role in the Spiderman saga. Spiderman 3 is currently scheduled to begin filming in Atlanta beginning in July, where fans will see the return of Ned (Jacob Batalon), Peter Parker Tom Holland) and Mary-Jane Watson (Zendaya). Jacob landed on his path to stardom after attending iPOP LA, the twice annual event held in Los Angeles, CA.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



