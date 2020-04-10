Reusable Gempler’s Leaf Burrito® Provides Efficient, Ergonomic and Eco-Friendly Solution for Yard Debris Collection



Since 1939, Gempler’s has been helping outdoor professionals take tough jobs to task. We provide a wide selection of professional-grade tools, equipment, products and supplies, along with easy shopping, dedicated expertise and responsive service. Whether you’re a landscape contractor, farmer, golf course superintendent, nursery operator or anyone in between, Gempler’s can help make your hard work easier. Visit www.gemplers.com to shop over 20,000 products. Janesville, WI, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Gempler’s Leaf Burrito® Reusable Yard Debris Bag is an eco-friendly reusable yard-debris system – invented, designed and made in the USA. Leaf Burrito’s patented utility and design makes collecting and transporting yard debris easier, quicker, ergonomic and safer. It is helping the Green industry, Landscapers and homeowners prevent injuries that commonly occur when handling bulky yard waste. All of which made Leaf Burrito a natural addition to Gempler’s product line of problem-solving products for landscapers and growers.“We do the hard work of seeking out the best brands, some you know and some that you should know. We have innovative solutions to make our customers' jobs easier,” said Carl Atwell, President. Gempler’s promotes maintenance and sustainability instead of using products as disposable commodities.With an already scarce labor force and the impacts of COVID-19, finding labor has become more difficult. People working in landscaping, grounds management, horticulture, and all areas of the Green industry now have a revolutionary option to speed up lawn and landscaping work. Leaf Burrito is efficient and eco-friendly as it eliminates plastic bags and short-lived tarps that pollute our landfills and emit carbon gases.Leaf Burrito puts safety first and helps meet OSHA goals. Leaf Burrito’s flat-to-zipped design features custom durable mesh, YKK® zippers, and handles that makes transporting debris safer and more efficient than existing methods. Rather than manipulating tarps or burlap, one 7-foot Leaf Burrito with 10 handles can hold 6+ large leaf bags of leaves, grass clippings, trimmings, weeds or mulch. The 5-foot bag holds 4+ large leaf bags of debris and can stand up like a roll out garbage can. The zipped bags can be dragged, or safely lifted onto a utility cart or trailer.According to US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health division (OSHA), employers in the Green industry, “should have a system in place where safety and health professionals work with design engineers in 'designing out hazards' throughout the design phase of their products.” Leaf Burrito’s ergonomic design and multiple handles make moving heavy loads easier than using standard burlap or tarps.Since 1939, Gempler’s has been helping outdoor professionals take tough jobs to task. We provide a wide selection of professional-grade tools, equipment, products and supplies, along with easy shopping, dedicated expertise and responsive service. Whether you’re a landscape contractor, farmer, golf course superintendent, nursery operator or anyone in between, Gempler’s can help make your hard work easier. Visit www.gemplers.com to shop over 20,000 products. Contact Information Kimberly Zuelsdorf

