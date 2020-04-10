PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Live-Stream Conferencing Keeps Your Company Connected


Media Stage Delivers Remote and Studio Live-Stream in Miami & South Florida.

Sunrise, FL, April 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Media Stage is offering enterprise-quality Live-Streaming services to companies needing to reach employees, customers, and suppliers working from their homes. The company offers both studio and remote service.

The Media Stage Live-Stream studio offers high definition cameras and scenic elements to match any corporate brand. The studio is ideal for panel presentations, educational sessions, Town Hall meetings, etc. High quality two-way video and audio enhances the professional, “in control” experience.

In addition to their onsite studio, the MS team can deliver a fully produced remote web-cast experience at any location in Miami and Southern Florida. Remote live-stream production includes sets, lighting, and minimal staff.

“We just completed a very successful Live-Stream at Truluck’s Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale,” said Director of Shows Patrick Brochu. “The panel discussion provided important information for businesses working to organize their distributed work force during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To schedule a corporate Live-Stream please contact us at:
Larry Blocker, VP/General Manager
Tel 1-800-418-8388
info@mediastage.com

Please visit our website: www.mediastage.com
Contact Information
Media Stage
Gabby Wallace
800-418-8388
Contact
www.mediastage.com

