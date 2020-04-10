Medicas Medical Clinic Enters 3rd Year with New Office Manager

Press Releases Medicas Medical Clinic Press Release

Douglasville, GA, April 10, 2020 --(



“I’m proud to lead this clinic, and work with my fellow staff, who truly put the patient first,” said owner, Mrs. Sarah President, a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with more than 20 years of nursing experience. “Compassionate care is our first priority here, and we strive to help our patients achieve overall health and wellness. It fills my heart to hear our patients share that they feel genuine care from our providers.”



The new office manager will support the growing practice by leading the day-to-day operations, and interacting with staff and patients to maintain a safe and inviting environment. The new manager brings 14 years of experience in operations management and leadership, most recently working with the Douglas County School System and the Georgia Department of Public Health.



Medicas Medical Clinic is located at 5846 Stewart Parkway, Douglasville, Georgia, 30135. Photos and reviews are available on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/medicasmed/.



About Medicas Medical Clinic:

Natasha Davis

678-390-2681



www.medicasmedicalclinic.com



