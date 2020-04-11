Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ecosystm Press Release

Receive press releases from Ecosystm: By Email RSS Feeds: Ecosystm Makes Its Content and Features Freely Available

Free Research and Insights to Help Technology Executives Keep in Touch with Market Developments

Singapore, Singapore, April 11, 2020 --(



As Amit Gupta, CEO, Ecosystm, explains, “These are difficult times for everyone and the isolation we all face is one of the key hurdles to overcome. We want to enable anyone and everyone in the technology industry to stay updated and connected with what’s going on in the world of tech. Our aim has always been to democratise the research and advisory industry and this approach has never had a stronger meaning than now. We’re delighted to place the power of fact-based research and content backed by our data into the palms of our users.”



Ecosystm is the world’s first fully integrated, self-service research and advisory app that brings together the tech ecosystem. The web and mobile-based app has fully integrated native social media and end-to-end communication capabilities including messaging, scheduling and integrated video calling. Enabling users to engage with the industry-leading analysts available through on the platform.



Users can download and register for free on the "Ecosystm" App on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store or use the web URL www.ecosystm360.com for immediate access to all these resources.



“The world is changing rapidly and in ways we never could have predicted. As a tech research and advisory platform, we continue to evaluate and change what we do in response. There is no denying these times are uncertain, and maybe for many months, but we hope to do our bit by sharing our insights and market updates with a goal to support the industry in a small way as it grapples with critical decision making,” added Gupta.



For further information, please visit: www.ecosystm360.com



About Ecosystm

Ecosystm is a one stop platform for real-time, cross-border market research, insights and advisory. As a global first, our platform is able to help tech vendors with ongoing and real-time market insights in an affordable “as-a-service” subscription model thereby democratising the tech research and advisory market. Ecosystm is the world’s first fully integrated, self-service research and advisory app that brings together the tech ecosystem. The app has fully integrated native social media and end to end communication capabilities including messaging, scheduling and integrated video calling within the app to engage with our analysts.



For more information, please visit http://www.ecosystm360.com



For media enquiries, please contact:

Chris White

Director – Tech Communities

Ecosystm

chris.white@ecosystm360.com Singapore, Singapore, April 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ecosystm, the Singapore headquartered global disruptive technology research and advisory platform, has announced that it is opening up its analyst research reports, blogs, video content and other features for free for anyone to access during this current pandemic crisis. This will provide industry leaders and technology buyers with access to razor-sharp insight and analysis on everything from cyber security, remote working and artificial intelligence to telecommunications, customer experience, fintech, data collaboration and more.As Amit Gupta, CEO, Ecosystm, explains, “These are difficult times for everyone and the isolation we all face is one of the key hurdles to overcome. We want to enable anyone and everyone in the technology industry to stay updated and connected with what’s going on in the world of tech. Our aim has always been to democratise the research and advisory industry and this approach has never had a stronger meaning than now. We’re delighted to place the power of fact-based research and content backed by our data into the palms of our users.”Ecosystm is the world’s first fully integrated, self-service research and advisory app that brings together the tech ecosystem. The web and mobile-based app has fully integrated native social media and end-to-end communication capabilities including messaging, scheduling and integrated video calling. Enabling users to engage with the industry-leading analysts available through on the platform.Users can download and register for free on the "Ecosystm" App on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store or use the web URL www.ecosystm360.com for immediate access to all these resources.“The world is changing rapidly and in ways we never could have predicted. As a tech research and advisory platform, we continue to evaluate and change what we do in response. There is no denying these times are uncertain, and maybe for many months, but we hope to do our bit by sharing our insights and market updates with a goal to support the industry in a small way as it grapples with critical decision making,” added Gupta.For further information, please visit: www.ecosystm360.comAbout EcosystmEcosystm is a one stop platform for real-time, cross-border market research, insights and advisory. As a global first, our platform is able to help tech vendors with ongoing and real-time market insights in an affordable “as-a-service” subscription model thereby democratising the tech research and advisory market. Ecosystm is the world’s first fully integrated, self-service research and advisory app that brings together the tech ecosystem. The app has fully integrated native social media and end to end communication capabilities including messaging, scheduling and integrated video calling within the app to engage with our analysts.For more information, please visit http://www.ecosystm360.comFor media enquiries, please contact:Chris WhiteDirector – Tech CommunitiesEcosystmchris.white@ecosystm360.com Contact Information Ecosystm

Sahil Makhija

+919958378088



www.ecosystm360.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ecosystm Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend