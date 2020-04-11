Imagicaa Helps Local Communities During COVID-19 Lockdown

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Imagicaa Press Release

Imagicaa Provisions Essential Goods and Mobilizes Medical Support in Khalapur

Mumbai, India, April 11, 2020



To begin with, as a way of helping and supporting nutritionally, the surplus grains and pulses from the park’s food and beverage inventory were set aside for the local community. Imagicaa’s refrigerated van was deployed for the phase-wise distribution of the food tranches.



Moreover, addressing any medical help requirements anywhere in the world currently is paramount. For this reason, both, Imagicaa’s medical staff and facilities are on standby at the disposal of local medical authorities since the lockdown initiation. In-house trained medical staff has and is continuously extending support to doctors, nurses for screening locals for COVID-19 symptoms. Further, Imagicaa's park ambulance mobilized for transportation of medicines as well as the medical personnel within Raigad district.



Expanding the geographical scope of support, Imagicaa is also working with Child Rights and You (C.R.Y). C.R.Y has designed a fundraiser campaign to support not only underprivileged kids from their Public Action Groups but also all the frontline workers (i.e. medical and healthcare workers, law enforcement officials, essential services delivery agents and, sanitization personnel) to tide over this pandemic.



The funds raised are going towards provisioning and distribution of food, hygiene cum sanitization kits, medical supplies, protection gear, children’s games, and recreation material.



Mr. Ashutosh Kale, Joint CEO, Adlabs Entertainment Ltd. said, “In tough times, the strength of the community is reflective of its unity. Through centralized and collective efforts, we feel honored and pleased that as an organization we have been able to help and support in the requisite direction. Building community resilience through these methods has been extremely rewarding. On a concluding note,” he added, “On behalf of Imagicaa, I would also like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly thank and commend the efforts of all the unsung heroes (frontline workers) who are braving the odds towards keeping the nation safe and pooling efforts towards containment.”



About Imagicaa

Located between Pune and Mumbai, Imagicaa, India’s leading entertainment cum holiday destination offers a gamut of interesting and unique entertainment experiences under one roof through its international standard Theme Park, a Mykonos-themed Water Park and the largest Snow Park that India has ever seen. Connected to the park is Novotel Imagicaa, a hotel that offers customized stay packages, acting as a basecamp for gusts to relax and unwind. Imagicaa is the perfect hangout for school picnic, corporate visits and the ideal magical venue for theme weddings, photo-shoots and memorable celebrations. With Imagicaa, Adlabs Entertainment Ltd. has created a un-paralled all-weather entertainment destination that provides a compelling experience for every family at every step.



For further information, please contact:



Sanchita Attawar

Adlabs Entertainment Ltd.

9819221877

Sanchita Attawar

91 22 4068 00 38



https://www.imagicaaworld.com



