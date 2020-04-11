Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Seltech, Inc. and Hatfield & Company

Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Tampa, FL, April 11, 2020 --(



Seltech specializes in engineering and industrial equipment sales. They specifically focus on instrumentation and process control, environmental monitoring, and filtration systems. Seltech began in Tulsa, Oklahoma as a manufacturer’s representative firm and became a region wide wholesale provider of engineering and industrial equipment.



Benchmark International proved its value by finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. In addition, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional, and national associations.



Deal Associate, Amy Alonso commented, “Benchmark International added value by negotiating this deal. We saw throughout the entire process that the buyer, Hatfield and Company, was a perfect fit who stood to benefit greatly from the experience, industry knowledge, and high quality service that they would gain from the existing owner. With this knowledge, the team was able to negotiate a deal that would allow for the existing owner to successfully transition the business to a capable buyer. We wish Seltech, Inc. and Hatfield and Company the best of luck in their future endeavors.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:



Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



