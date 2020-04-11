Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: UpsideLMS Completes 16 Successful Years with a Legacy of World-Class Learn-Tech Solutioning

Established in 2004 with a mission to provide expert learn-tech solutions to businesses worldwide, today UpsideLMS celebrates 16 years of growth and success.

Pune, India, April 11, 2020 --(



Established in 2004, UpsideLMShas helped more than 100 organizations across India, Europe, America, APAC and MENA to grow and achieve their employee skilling as well as business objectives. A stark contrast to its humble beginnings as a learning technology startup, UpsideLMSnow boasts a 80+ strong workforce, including an agile product development team that helps make UpsideLMS one of the most innovative learning platforms available in the market today. In addition, the company’s cherry-picked team of top project managers, support managers and quality analysts, make UpsideLMS the go-to learning technology solutions provider in India and abroad.



Company founder and CEO, AmitGautam, prides himself on this sixteen-year long journey and the team he has built over the years, saying, "I wish everyone at UpsideLMS a very happy 16th anniversary! It’s been an incredible journey and a rollercoaster ride to say the least. I want to extend my gratitude to the UpsideLMS family for their continued support and trust. It’s a feeling of genuine pride and pleasure to work with such talented people every day. Also, a big thank you to our partners and customers who continue to place their trust in us. I am excited for what the future holds and look forward to continued growth and success.”



UpsideLMS has seen astronomical growth in the past few years owning to effective innovations and a customer-first approach that has seen the company rise to newer heights year on year. Today, UpsideLMSis rightly positioned to help empower global businesses with innovative learn-tech solutions to improve their overall training experience, with world-class offerings, ranging from its AI-powered Learning Management System, mobile-based LMS apps, and a new age online content library.



UpsideLMS continues to provide expert learning technology solutions, along with its new product offering, Plethora, to a wide range of companies from diverse industries, including manufacturing, IT, pharmaceuticals, BFSI, Government, Military, Construction and Healthcare.



About UpsideLMS

Backed by 16+ years of experience, over 8 decades of leadership expertise, 50+ awards and recognition, and 1M+ users worldwide, UpsideLMS is a leading learn-tech provider of a world-class Learning Management System and comprehensive online content library, Plethora, to businesses worldwide. UpsideLMS is headquartered in Pune, India with local representation through a wide network of Sales partners serving a global client base.



www.upsidelms.com | www.plethoralearning.com Pune, India, April 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A leading provider of learning technology solutions and a new-age online content library, Plethora, UpsideLMSis celebrating its sixteenth anniversary with a legacy of success, innovation, customer satisfaction, and an ever growing team of learning technology experts.Established in 2004, UpsideLMShas helped more than 100 organizations across India, Europe, America, APAC and MENA to grow and achieve their employee skilling as well as business objectives. A stark contrast to its humble beginnings as a learning technology startup, UpsideLMSnow boasts a 80+ strong workforce, including an agile product development team that helps make UpsideLMS one of the most innovative learning platforms available in the market today. In addition, the company’s cherry-picked team of top project managers, support managers and quality analysts, make UpsideLMS the go-to learning technology solutions provider in India and abroad.Company founder and CEO, AmitGautam, prides himself on this sixteen-year long journey and the team he has built over the years, saying, "I wish everyone at UpsideLMS a very happy 16th anniversary! It’s been an incredible journey and a rollercoaster ride to say the least. I want to extend my gratitude to the UpsideLMS family for their continued support and trust. It’s a feeling of genuine pride and pleasure to work with such talented people every day. Also, a big thank you to our partners and customers who continue to place their trust in us. I am excited for what the future holds and look forward to continued growth and success.”UpsideLMS has seen astronomical growth in the past few years owning to effective innovations and a customer-first approach that has seen the company rise to newer heights year on year. Today, UpsideLMSis rightly positioned to help empower global businesses with innovative learn-tech solutions to improve their overall training experience, with world-class offerings, ranging from its AI-powered Learning Management System, mobile-based LMS apps, and a new age online content library.UpsideLMS continues to provide expert learning technology solutions, along with its new product offering, Plethora, to a wide range of companies from diverse industries, including manufacturing, IT, pharmaceuticals, BFSI, Government, Military, Construction and Healthcare.About UpsideLMSBacked by 16+ years of experience, over 8 decades of leadership expertise, 50+ awards and recognition, and 1M+ users worldwide, UpsideLMS is a leading learn-tech provider of a world-class Learning Management System and comprehensive online content library, Plethora, to businesses worldwide. UpsideLMS is headquartered in Pune, India with local representation through a wide network of Sales partners serving a global client base.www.upsidelms.com | www.plethoralearning.com Contact Information UpsideLMS

Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.