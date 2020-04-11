Baha’i Community of Irving Volunteers with Keep Irving Beautiful Members Make 18 No-Sew Blankets

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, April 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i Faith of Irving is the most recent group to participate in the Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) “No-Sew Blanket Project.” Eight Baha’i Faith volunteers worked in different locations to make eighteen blankets, for a combined 40 hours of service. This included cutting, assembling, washing and packaging the blankets for donation to Irving Cares, the Family Advocacy Center and the Irving ISD Teenage Pregnant and Parenting Students (TAPPS) program.The Baha’i Community of Irving is one of many groups throughout North Texas that engage in community-building activities. Through the KIB blanket project, volunteers have connected with many worthwhile charitable organizations that serve the Irving community. Over the past three years, the volunteers have made a lasting positive impact by making and donating more than 125 blankets.“Irving is home to a great variety of faith groups and Keep Irving Beautiful is happy to be able to offer volunteer opportunities to them,” said KIB board member and Faith Groups co-chair Brain Bunch. “We would like to thank the Baha’i members for donating their time.”Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

