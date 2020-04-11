H & H Media Group Announces COVID-19 Free Website Plan to Help Small Businesses

H & H Media Group and others, are offering a free Mobile First website and free hosting to help those businesses that have experienced major problems due to the COVID-19 virus. You will own the site for as long as you are in business.

Alachua, FL, April 11, 2020 --(



The concept is to provide a single one page site to restaurants, coffee shops, florists, handyman and any other small business that is affected by the virus.



If a business can use curbside pickup or delivery, or if the business is an outdoor service, this plan can help. The various template are completely editable for your own images, videos or text. No coding is required and the cloud-based system will run on any mobile, pad or desktop system. Creating one Mobile First Site instantly creates all 3 sites.



There will never be any bill for the service. All that is asked is that the user "Pay It Forward" to 5 others who may need help.



The team at H & H Media Group will assist at no charge, in any way needed to get the sites up and running, subject only to the amount of time available.



Visit hhmediagroup.ltd/free to see the detail of the offer. Demos of all the templates are on that page.



Stay Safe! Alachua, FL, April 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The COVID-19 virus has devastated the small business community. Wanting to "Pay It Forward" by doing something that will help others, H & H Media Group and others are offering a Free Forever website with Free Hosting Forever.The concept is to provide a single one page site to restaurants, coffee shops, florists, handyman and any other small business that is affected by the virus.If a business can use curbside pickup or delivery, or if the business is an outdoor service, this plan can help. The various template are completely editable for your own images, videos or text. No coding is required and the cloud-based system will run on any mobile, pad or desktop system. Creating one Mobile First Site instantly creates all 3 sites.There will never be any bill for the service. All that is asked is that the user "Pay It Forward" to 5 others who may need help.The team at H & H Media Group will assist at no charge, in any way needed to get the sites up and running, subject only to the amount of time available.Visit hhmediagroup.ltd/free to see the detail of the offer. Demos of all the templates are on that page.Stay Safe!