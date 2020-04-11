Everett, WA, April 11, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Now through May 15th, all West Coast Self-Storage-managed locations will be doing their part to help collect personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical supplies for frontline health care workers and first responders in high-risk environments battling COVID-19.
They are asking their communities to come together to help them put these essential items into the hands of caregivers during this national shortage so they can remain healthy and on the job.
In order to maintain proper social distancing, donation boxes will be located outside of our office doors during normal business hours.
If you are interested in donating, visit their site to find the storage location near you, visit our donations page at https://www.westcoastselfstorage.com/west-coast-self-storage-locations-accepting-donations-of-personal-protective-equipment/.
West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 65 managed and owned locations with forty-eight stores in Washington, eight stores in Oregon, and eight stores in California.