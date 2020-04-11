PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
West Coast Self-Storage

Press Release

Receive press releases from West Coast Self-Storage: By Email RSS Feeds:

West Coast Self-Storage Locations Accepting Donations of Personal Protective Equipment


The Pacific Northwest storage operation is asking the community to donate surplus PPEs at all of its locations.

Everett, WA, April 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Now through May 15th, all West Coast Self-Storage-managed locations will be doing their part to help collect personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical supplies for frontline health care workers and first responders in high-risk environments battling COVID-19.

They are asking their communities to come together to help them put these essential items into the hands of caregivers during this national shortage so they can remain healthy and on the job.

In order to maintain proper social distancing, donation boxes will be located outside of our office doors during normal business hours.

If you are interested in donating, visit their site to find the storage location near you, visit our donations page at https://www.westcoastselfstorage.com/west-coast-self-storage-locations-accepting-donations-of-personal-protective-equipment/.

West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 65 managed and owned locations with forty-eight stores in Washington, eight stores in Oregon, and eight stores in California.
Contact Information
West Coast Self-Storage
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
Contact
https://westcoastselfstorage.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from West Coast Self-Storage
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help