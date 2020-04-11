Press Releases West Coast Self-Storage Press Release

The Pacific Northwest storage operation is asking the community to donate surplus PPEs at all of its locations.

Everett, WA, April 11, 2020 --



They are asking their communities to come together to help them put these essential items into the hands of caregivers during this national shortage so they can remain healthy and on the job.



In order to maintain proper social distancing, donation boxes will be located outside of our office doors during normal business hours.



If you are interested in donating, visit their site to find the storage location near you, visit our donations page at https://www.westcoastselfstorage.com/west-coast-self-storage-locations-accepting-donations-of-personal-protective-equipment/.



West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 65 managed and owned locations with forty-eight stores in Washington, eight stores in Oregon, and eight stores in California. Contact Information West Coast Self-Storage

Derek Hines

971-371-3734

https://westcoastselfstorage.com

Derek Hines

971-371-3734



https://westcoastselfstorage.com



