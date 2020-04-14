Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eddy Travels Press Release

Eddy Travels Defies Market Trends in Closing €1.1M Euros Pre-Seed Round

Vilnius, Lithuania, April 14, 2020 --(



Over 2 million users worldwide have sent voice and text messages to Eddy Travels to find the best travel deals. The digital assistant is available on Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, and other popular chat apps. Eddy Travels is building a unique machine learning technology for natural language processing and personalization.



The new investment will be used for the immediate development of features to help travelers during the coronavirus crisis. After the COVID-19 pandemic, once the travel restrictions are lifted, the funding will be used to expand to new markets.



“The travel industry was severely hit, and it will take some time to recover from COVID-19 impact, we also believe traveler habits might change. Eddy Travels is in a unique position to use this pause and emerge strongly to serve the new needs of travelers and the travel industry with natural language processing and personalization technology. We been with the company already for a year and based on Eddy Travels growth and a plan to use new opportunities we are leading Eddy Travels pre-seed round.” -Donatas Keras, partner at Practica Capital.



Will Cardwell, partner at Open Circle Capital: "Before the crisis, Eddy Travels was able to grow in a few months from 100k users to nearly 2M users. The numbers show that travelers around the world already require advanced yet simple to use solutions to plan travel, and new needs will emerge after the COVID-19 crisis. We believe that additional investment and the founders' experience will help Eddy Travels to emerge as one of the top travel tech startups.”



Eddy Travels is a travel tech startup founded by Edmundas Balčikonis, Pranas Kiziela and Adomas Baltagalvis in Lithuania. Now Eddy Travels HQ is in Toronto, Canada with an R&D office in Vilnius, Lithuania.



Practica Capital is a dedicated Baltic venture capital investment firm focusing on investments in the Baltic and Baltic-origin ventures in Europe. The firm invests in seed, late seed and Series A ventures backing great teams behind the tech-driven businesses from the region since 2011.



Open Circe Capital is a venture fund management company focusing on early-stage Lithuanian start-ups in Deep-Tech, ICT and robotics technologies.



Adomas Baltagalvis

+14372266053



https://www.eddytravels.com



