Cyber Institute and Building for Kids Children's Museum, Partner to Provide New STEM+C Programs Starting 2020

Executive Directors Taylor Rodriguez Vance and Andrew Vance of the Cyber Institute met with the Executive Director of the Children's Museum, Oliver Zornow to discuss developing pilot cyber and computing based STEM programs for the Museum’s existing Innovation Lab and STEM Explorers programs. Vance discussed how “STEM education and awareness programs, are key to inspiring youth to further explore potential educational and career opportunities in the future.” Zornow stated that the Children’s Museum had previously provided coding and engineering classes and now with support of the Cyber Institute, “the new programs with focus on hands-on nature of the activities.” The first of the new programs are planned for Spring 2020 (dependent on COVID-19 protocols and orders) and will be held at 100 West College Avenue, Appleton, WI 54911. Appleton, WI, April 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Cyber Institute and Building for Kids Children's Museum have entered into a partnership agreement to bring new STEM+Computing programs for youth in Northeast Wisconsin.Executive Directors Taylor Rodriguez Vance and Andrew Vance of the Cyber Institute met with the Executive Director of the Children's Museum, Oliver Zornow to discuss developing pilot cyber and computing based STEM programs for the Museum’s existing Innovation Lab and STEM Explorers programs. Vance discussed how “STEM education and awareness programs, are key to inspiring youth to further explore potential educational and career opportunities in the future.” Zornow stated that the Children’s Museum had previously provided coding and engineering classes and now with support of the Cyber Institute, “the new programs with focus on hands-on nature of the activities.” The first of the new programs are planned for Spring 2020 (dependent on COVID-19 protocols and orders) and will be held at 100 West College Avenue, Appleton, WI 54911. Contact Information Cyber Institute

