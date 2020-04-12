Ravish Zahid Thomas, Mrs. Pakistan World 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Touchgate Global Productions Press Release

When asked as to why she participated in the Mrs. Pakistan World beauty pageant, she said, “I wanted to become Mrs. Pakistan World to show the world that Pakistani women are more than just being oppressed, conservative, and uneducated. I wanted to represent my home country Pakistan in all facets and show everyone that Pakistani women can also be cultured, morally strong, beautiful, intelligent, ambitious, and resilient.”



Born and raised in Lahore, Pakistan, currently, residing near Dallas, Texas, Ravish moved to the USA in 2016 and married her husband, Drew Thomas.



Ravish also stated, “Becoming Mrs. Pakistan World is a dream come true. It is a great honor and, I must say, a great privilege to become Mrs. Pakistan World 2020. Being able to represent Pakistani married women not only in Pakistan and the United States of America but, rather, at an international level around the globe is a great opportunity. I am beyond glad and humbled as a married Pakistani woman to be able to get this title to inspire more married women and help them make a positive change in their community through their individuality.”



Sonia Ahmed, President of Touchgate Global Inc., stated, “We are very happy with the Ravish Zahid- Thomas representing Pakistan this year. We are hoping that after the Covid-19 pandemic resolves, we can start preparing for international pageants and also focus on charities. We are focusing on the positive and hoping that everything resolves and that we can get back to more work in the coming months. In the meantime, we are keeping busy with representation online.”



Sonia Ahmed

416-898-2016



www.touchgateglobal.com



