Introducing Prospect Home Finance, Inc.'s Top Loan Officers for Quarter 1, 2020

This recognition is determined by a wide variety of metrics, including total closed loans, loan submits, submit-to-close ratios, turn times, submits (from referrals), 5-star reviews, and live borrower phone calls taken. Prospect has stated that the contest is meant to “inspire healthy competition” while maintaining a personalized borrower experience for each client.



“Our Loan Officers are the frontlines for everything we do,” says CEO Jason Vondrak, adding, “When someone wins our quarterly contest, we know they’re reaching out to a high volume of borrowers, offering stellar service through transparency and no-hassle mortgage origination.”



Until next quarter’s metrics are in, Prospect will be celebrating Beckett and Schlehuber’s big win, learning all they can from past successes to ensure continued growth.



Prospect Home Finance, Inc. offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowners' needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home loan or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual need. Their loan portfolio is always growing, allowing them to provide the most current financing options on the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans, Home Improvement Mortgages, and the new Homes Affordable Refinance Program. Prospect provides more choices, more experienced loan officers, and a customer service experience like no other. For more information, visit www.prospecthomefinance.com.

Leah TenBieg

858-314-9826



prospecthomefinance.com



