Anastassia Ballroom Goes Virtual with Online Dancing Program

For more information, visit https://www.anastassiaballroom.com/virtual-dance-lessons.html Orlando, FL, April 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Anastassia Ballroom & Dance has launched a new virtual ballroom dance program to help others stay active and socialize through ballroom dance fitness. Dance classes incorporate a live, video coaching format taught by a dedicated dancesport professional. Participants can enjoy weekly group classes and private ballroom dance lessons using their camera phone or webcam device. The online dance program makes it easy to learn ballroom dance lessons with friends and family without ever leaving the house.During these unprecedented times, owner and dance pro Anastassia Abramenko hopes the virtual dance lessons "can help others stay fit, have fun and focus on something positive...like their health and well-being. We're taking a new ballroom spin on social distance dancing. We've added an exciting series of individual Rhythm Line Dance classes to the mix. No partner needed. So you can shake of the coronavirus blues - solo style, and still be six ft apart." Lessons include: bolero, cha cha, foxtrot, hustle, line dance, jive, mambo, merengue, quickstep, rumba, paso doble, salsa, samba, east coast swing, west coast swing, Argentine tango, tango, waltz, and the Viennese waltz. Rhythm line dancing options are: Cha Cha line dance, Mambo / Salsa, Rumba, and Samba.For more information, visit https://www.anastassiaballroom.com/virtual-dance-lessons.html Contact Information Anastasia Ballroom & Dance

