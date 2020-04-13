Stay Busy at Home to Beat the Blues

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Everyone across the world is experiencing the novel idea of staying at home to help "flatten the curve" in alignment with the World Heath Organization’s recommendations and mandates across cities, states and countries. Self-distancing (keeping 6 ft. between people) and washing hands for 20-30 seconds is vital to helping the world improve the current health crisis.

According to an online poll conducted by Clorox of 2,000 American adults, those who enjoyed the act of cleaning were 25% happier than those who did not. Furthermore, for each extra hour of cleaning a week, the average respondent’s happiness increased by 53%. 80% of people said they feel more relaxed when their home is clean. 77% feel more focused. 72% sleep better. And 72% said they’re more productive. 60% of parents also said their kids are able to study better when their room is clean, and 49% said the kids behave better too.



Home sanitation is also a definite concern in light of the pandemic. So, for additional resources for keeping one’s household clean and germ free, the Church of Scientology launched a worldwide Prevention Resource Center on Scientology.org/staywell/. It was created to provide basic information about what you can do to help keep yourself and others well.



The site provides a wealth of information, available in 17 languages, in a simple form including video PSAs covering; why it is important to keep our distance, what are bacteria and viruses and how to prevent their spread, and hand washing procedure. The site also includes downloadable booklets and signage reminders for your home or essential business.



Annabelle, a pre-teen, had a lot to say after watching one of the videos on the site. “I like the video. It was easy to understand and really cool to watch. I didn’t like to clean very much before, but now I can see that it is important to stay healthy. After watching the video with my mom, I can understand the differences between certain products and how it is important to follow these steps. I’m going to share this with my friends!”



“We want to ensure the Clearwater community knows that these resources are available for everyone at no cost. We care about our community and this is one way we can assist,” said Ms. Clemence Chevrot, the Community Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. “Even though we are all keeping our distance, we are all in this together.”



About The Church of Scientology:



The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Clearwater, FL, April 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- But in the meantime, many ask, what do we do at home to feel useful? As Humanitarian and Scientology founder once wrote in The Way to Happiness: A Common Sense Guide to Better Living, “Be industrious: Work is not always pleasant. But fewer are unhappier than those who lead a purposeless, idle and bored existence: children gloom to their parents when they have nothing to do… Sorrow itself can be eased by simply getting busy at something. Morale is boosted to high highs by accomplishment. In fact, it can be demonstrated that production is the basis of morale.”According to an online poll conducted by Clorox of 2,000 American adults, those who enjoyed the act of cleaning were 25% happier than those who did not. Furthermore, for each extra hour of cleaning a week, the average respondent’s happiness increased by 53%. 80% of people said they feel more relaxed when their home is clean. 77% feel more focused. 72% sleep better. And 72% said they’re more productive. 60% of parents also said their kids are able to study better when their room is clean, and 49% said the kids behave better too.Home sanitation is also a definite concern in light of the pandemic. So, for additional resources for keeping one’s household clean and germ free, the Church of Scientology launched a worldwide Prevention Resource Center on Scientology.org/staywell/. It was created to provide basic information about what you can do to help keep yourself and others well.The site provides a wealth of information, available in 17 languages, in a simple form including video PSAs covering; why it is important to keep our distance, what are bacteria and viruses and how to prevent their spread, and hand washing procedure. The site also includes downloadable booklets and signage reminders for your home or essential business.Annabelle, a pre-teen, had a lot to say after watching one of the videos on the site. “I like the video. It was easy to understand and really cool to watch. I didn’t like to clean very much before, but now I can see that it is important to stay healthy. After watching the video with my mom, I can understand the differences between certain products and how it is important to follow these steps. I’m going to share this with my friends!”“We want to ensure the Clearwater community knows that these resources are available for everyone at no cost. We care about our community and this is one way we can assist,” said Ms. Clemence Chevrot, the Community Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. “Even though we are all keeping our distance, we are all in this together.”About The Church of Scientology:The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Contact Information Church of Scientology

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



