Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Suntech Electrical Contractors, Inc. and Investors Stanoy Tassev & Rocco Reffie

Tampa, FL, April 15, 2020



Suntech was founded in 2003 by Tom Czajkowski. Suntech is a full-service electrical contractor specializing in large commercial projects. The company provides hardwire electrical services and improves electrical efficiency for a wide variety of industries. Suntech also provides electrical code compliance services.



Regarding Benchmark International’s services, Mr. Czajkowski shared, “From the initial meeting with Benchmark [International] and through the entire process of preparing all the documentation, keeping me informed of progress, reviewing the letters of intent and the final closing, I was confident I was receiving excellent advice and guidance. Thank you to the Benchmark [International] team.”



According to updated state filings, officers of the company are now Mr. Tassev as President and Treasurer, Mr. Czajkowski as Vice President, and Mr. Reffie as Secretary. With backgrounds in electric power and services, the Suntech investment provides Mr. Tassev and Mr. Reffie expansion in the electrical contracting space.



Nick Woodyard, Transaction Associate at Benchmark International was engaged throughout the transaction, from client on boarding all the way through to the successful closing. Nick commented, “The Suntech team was very focused. They moved quickly throughout the process, which led to a timely closing. We wish both parties all the best in their new partnership.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



