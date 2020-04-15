Epworth Children & Family Services Receives $9,000 Emergency Fund Grant

Press Releases Epworth Children & Family Services Press Release

Nonprofit secures assistance from St. Louis Children's Service Fund during pandemic.

St. Louis, MO, April 15, 2020 --(



CSF’s mission is to improve the lives of children, youth and families in St. Louis County by delivering effective and quality mental health and substance use care. The funding is in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.



Epworth will use $5,000 for its Transitional and Independent Living Programs. Approximately 42% of the agency’s youth are currently unemployed due to the pandemic, so this money will assist with their groceries and utilities. The funding will also help with technology, including telephone purchases and internet access, that supports participation in telehealth services and Epworth’s continuous efforts.



The remaining $4,000 will go toward Epworth’s Family Support Network program, which offers professional parenting education and mental health support. The funding will provide therapy kits delivered directly to clients’ homes so Epworth therapists can virtually play with youth during telehealth sessions in order to help them cope with this stressful time.



The emergency fund also will allow Epworth to equip its youth with telephones and temporary internet services in order to support the technology needed to continue their virtual education.



“St. Louis County Children’s Service Fund is an outstanding partner and helps make our mission possible,” said Epworth President and CEO Dr. Michael Panicola. “We particularly appreciate the leadership and agility CSF has shown from the beginning of this public health emergency and can’t thank them enough for all they have done both now and throughout the years.”



Krissy Cross

314-961-5718



epworth.org



