Blume Launches on Amazon Fire

Fast growing free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service now available on Amazon Fire TV.

In addition to an ever increasing number of hours of content Blume TV offers, Amazon Fire users can enjoy Blume’s new April titles, including Earth Day, a docuseries deploring the impact of human existence upon the Earth and what can be done to prevent an ecological disaster ahead of coronavirus concerns and Earth Day, celebrated on April 22nd to this mont. By making Blume TV available on Amazon's network of devices, Blume is making it easier than ever for consumers to access their favorite movies, documentaries and shows, increasing its distribution to millions of additional consumers.



“We are committed to making our culturally impactful content accessible for everyone, which is why we’re proud to now be available on Amazon,” said Gavin Atkins, Chief Product Officer at Blume. “We’re also excited that Blume users will now be able to conveniently find and watch our content library as it continues to grow and improve.”



In March, Blume TV announced customers had streamed over 220% more hours of content, a 40% increase over February, and the service will launch in the UK in 2020. In addition to Amazon Fire, Blume is also available on the web and Roku, and next month will be available on Android, and iOS mobile devices, and soon on Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Consumers can also watch Blume content on the web at www.blume.tv.



About Blume

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Blume TV is a fast growing ad-supported video on demand service and media company with a growing library of independent films, documentaries and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of factual based films and television programs an easy way to discover new content which is available free.



Jessica Lambert

310-853-8700



https://blumemediagroup.com



