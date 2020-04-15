Plasti-Block™ Releases Purple Block to HDPE Lineup



Omachron Plastics Inc., maker of the Plasti-Block™ line of injection molded plastic blocks and rods, releases a new purple block and rod to consumers.

The blocks are available in thicknesses of 1" and 2", with width and length available in custom sizes, up to 6" x 12". Rods are available in lengths of 1" and 2", up to lengths of 24". Tolerances for this product are +/- .150".



The company has consistently offered HDPE in blue, red, black, white, orange, and lime green. The advantage to this additional purple color for prototyping is consumers ability to see a brightly colored component stand out amongst an otherwise typically bland pallet of plastics. The purple component can be paired with other parts in the same color to indicate how they are connected in a prototype that has multiple moving pieces, such as gears. For machinists, this purple brings variety to machined parts, and allows them to offer an uncommon color to their consumers.



HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) has a low coefficient of friction and can be easily cut, milled, turned, welded, and thermoformed for easy fabrication. HDPE is one of the world’s most commonly used plastics, is incredibly safe, it emits no harmful emissions, and does not absorb moisture. Omachron Plastics Inc. also offers HDPE in UV stabilized form in a forest green color.



Nina Conrad

1-833-725-6257



https://www.plastiblocks.com/



