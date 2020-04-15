The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project Presents 15th Annual Turtle Splash - It’s a Fundraiser to Help Local Charity Raise Funds and Awareness for Important Cause

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project Press Release

Melbourne, FL, April 15, 2020 --(



“This is the 15th year we have held this event to benefit The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project’s Quality-of-life support programs for individuals with disabilities,” said Kristen Malfara, Founder and Executive Director for the organization. “We are so pleased to be able to give back in our community by assisting these families with special needs at Morgan’s Place, and all proceeds from this event will be used for our multi-sensory enrichment programs.”



About The Turtle Splash

The idea is quite simple. People everywhere will have the opportunity to “adopt” their cute little plastic numbered turtles for a small $5 donation. In exciting news, the organization has announced that a generous donor has stepped up to help this year. The self-described "Turtle Fairy" will adopt Free bonus turtles for each of the first 200 people that adopt turtles. Then on May 2, 2020 at high noon, thousands of numbered plastic turtles will race their way to the finish line in a pool instead of the river like in previous years. “In this unprecedented era of social distancing, this virtual event will go on by being broadcast Live on Facebook from my backyard pool,” said Sharon Jeavons, Race Director for the event. “Like most charities in our community, being closed for business is causing a financial hardship for our small organization, and this event will go a long way towards helping us get back to business as usual.”



The adoptive "parents" of the winning turtles win valuable prizes, including their Grand Prize 7-day cruise for 2 on Holland America valued at over $5,000 - with no expiration date. Up for grabs are 10 valuable prizes, including SouthWest Airlines tickets, Disney World tickets, and much much more. The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project raises awareness and money to help those with disabilities, sponsors gain community exposure, supporters win great prizes and everyone has fun in the process. Turtle adoptions available online now, and you don't need to be present to win - your prize will be mailed out to you. For more information, a list of prizes, and to adopt turtles online please visit www.turtlesplash.org.



About The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project

Contact Information The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project

Kristen Malfara

321-506-2707

www.themorganproject.org

cell 321-501-7189

Kristen Malfara

321-506-2707



www.themorganproject.org

cell 321-501-7189



