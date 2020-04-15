Lead Express Announces "Pay What You Can" Model for Australian Businesses

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lead Express Press Release

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to disrupt the world economy, Lead Express is offering Australian business owners the ability to engage in any digital or phone-based campaign activity for whatever they can afford to pay through this time.

Scoresby, Australia, April 15, 2020 --(



As the COVID-19 crisis continues to disrupt the world economy, Lead Express is offering Australian business owners the ability to engage in any digital or phone-based campaign activity for whatever they can afford to pay through this time. As a full B2B agency, some of the services available to support businesses right now include:



- Customise a data list so businesses can prospect to decision makers and influencers that are likely to have a need or requirement for their services

- Send email campaign to drive new business

- Use a local team of highly skilled phone-based agents to speak to customers and/or new prospects and drive new leads

- Use digital channels like LinkedIn, email, Google, Facebook and other relevant Pay Per Click media to put up ads that will convert traffic into leads

- Review sales processes to ensure they are as efficient as they can be, and are delivered online in an engaging way to shorten sales cycles wherever possible

- Train salespeople to prospect more effectively through COVID-19 and use available tools to find new opportunities



CEO of Lead Express, James Cashmore, explained more about the offer available to Australian businesses. “There’s a lot of people losing their jobs across our country right now and many business owners are wondering how they’ll survive COVID-19 in any sort of meaningful way. We want to use our extensive experience to help as many businesses as we can by introducing a model that allows them to pay what they can afford.



“The message I’d say to business owners is this; whether it’s calling to drum up new business, reviewing current sales processes to identify improvements or using digital channels to identify new opportunities, our team are here to support your business to ensure it can survive and hopefully thrive at the end of COVID-19.”



With over 100 clients using its B2B services, Lead Express works with businesses to find new market opportunities as well as to optimise sales and marketing processes that are designed to engage customers and prospects.



“If you’re a business that sells its services to other businesses, there’s a lot of ways we can support your business. Get in touch with us for a confidential discussion by calling us on 1300 532 339 or by submitting an enquiry through our website - leadgeneration.com.au,” said Mr Cashmore. “With over 3 million decision maker and influencer emails in our database, and many years’ experience optimising campaigns that drive new business for our clients, we can help to ride the uncertainty of COVID-19.”



“I’ve been using Lead Express for a range of lead generation and sales process optimisation work for a while now,” said Brett R, who owns a finance software consultancy company in Melbourne. “I chose Lead Express because of their professionalism, their focus on their customers and their ability to deliver results to our business. As soon as COVID-19 hit, they were in touch to see how we can help and have got us some great results over the past few weeks, which has really helped our business through this time.”



James Cashmore

+61 (0) 439 555 722



https://leadgeneration.com.au/



