Maritex and IoTize Partner to Promote Instant Wireless

Maritex becomes TapNLink and TapNPass official reseller for Poland, Sweden and Romania.

Montbonnot-Saint-Martin, France, April 16, 2020 --(



“Maritex’s experience supporting customers with semiconductors, wireless modules and components for industrial automation, gives them the broad experience to advise customers for our TapNLinkTM and TapNPassTM product lines,” stated Francis Lamotte, President of IoTize.



IoTize offers instant wireless solutions to companies that design appliances and industrial equipment. These secure wireless solutions for NFC, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi can be used to off-board Human Machine Interfaces (HMI) to mobiles (iOS, Android, Windows 10), or to remotely monitor equipment. The IoTize solutions make it easier and more cost effective for companies to add wireless connectivity that facilitates the installation, commissioning, monitoring and maintenance their equipment or appliances.



IoTize products are divided into two lines that are both available through Maritex. The TapNLink line of products provides embedded system designers a module-based solution for direct integration with their microcontroller-based electronic design. The TapNPass line provides designers and users of industrial equipment with wireless adapters for their serial fieldbus (RS-232, RS-485) or Modbus ports. Products in both lines benefit from:



- Automated NFC wake up and pairing for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

- Integration by configuration

- Auto-generation of mobile apps for iOS and Android

- Pre-implemented security features

- Configurable access control



The following IoTize products are available through Maritex:



TapNLink

- TnL-FIR103 NFC, Bluetooth Low Energy modules.

- TnL-FIW103 NFC, Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi modules

- TapNLink-PRIMER-NB evaluation kit for TnL-FIR103.



TapNPass



- TnP-NSR103 portable NFC, Bluetooth Low Energy connection adapter for RS-232, RS-485 and Modbus connection to industrial systems.

- TnP-FSR103 fixed NFC, Bluetooth Low Energy connection adapter for RS-232, RS-485 and Modbus connection to industrial systems.



About Maritex:

Maritex PHP Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. (www.maritex.com.pl) was established in 1987 and is currently one of largest, fast developing wholesalers of electronic equipment on the Polish market.



Maritex is a reseller for renowned worldwide companies and has long-term experience in selection of manufacturers to ensure timely and renewable deliveries of top quality components at competitive prices. The company offers a wide range of components including: semiconductors, passive components, LEDs, LCD, TFT, OLED and VFD displays, gas and ultrasonic sensors, buzzers, industrial computers, m printers, switches, relays and a wide range of connectors.



Maritex 3500 m2 warehouse in Gdynia Poland, serves clients across and central Europe including Poland, Germany, Great Britain, Russia, Spain, Belarus, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Romania.



The company maintains quality certifications that include: ISO 9002 Quality Certificate (in 1999), ISO9001:2001 Certificate of Quality System No. 285/3/2003 (in 2003), and ISO9001:2008 Certificate of Quality System No. HU11/5851 (in June 2011).



Contact

Damian Weisbrodt

Product Manager

d.weisbrodt@maritex.com.pl

Steve Gussenhoven

+33 (0)4 76 41 87 99



www.iotize.com



