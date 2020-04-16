EloQ Communications MD to Speak at PRCA Virtual International Summit

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EloQ Communications Press Release

Vietnam-based EloQ Communications’s managing director joins PRCA’s first virtual international summit as a keynote speaker.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 16, 2020 --



The summit’s central theme is what does the next decade have in store for the public relations and communications industry. High-profile speakers at this year’s event are PR leaders from France, Hong Kong, Argentina, India, the U.S., the U.K., and Vietnam. Dr. Clāra Ly-Le is proud to be the representative from Vietnam. In this event, she will talk about peaking on the importance of social media within a crisis, focusing particularly on a specific market.



“It’s a pleasure to speak at the world’s largest PR summit,” Dr. Ly-Le expressed. “The outbreak of coronavirus continues to affect the global economy and Vietnam is no exception. However, in this crisis, communication business has found a bright opportunity from the bleak of the economy. In recent time, businesses are seeking to promote their brands in the middle of an epidemic season that is raging from Asian countries to Europe. I look forward to discuss the differences and similarities of Vietnam and other countries, in reference to the current global crisis.”



It is the first time ever the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) organizes a fully interactive virtual event. The two-day summit will gather communications leaders from across the world online to deliver remarkable presentations and discussions regarding an in-depth insight on the cross-cultural issues impacting global public relations, and an understanding of how global events and trends shape local markets and initiatives. The audience will be international agency heads and communications directors, and the content will be broad-based, all built around the central theme of what the next decade has in store.



This innovative digital experience will enable delegates to learn and connect directly with the speakers and other guests in real-time. From the rise of populism to a sharper focus on climate action, global events have forced business leaders to be more wary of the issues facing their societies than ever before. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, communications professionals will share their expertise on how they can guide their organizations through these turbulent times as well as how they can protect trust and strengthen reputation from a backdrop of global instability.



The summit will reflect PRCA’s standing as the world’s largest PR association; its management of the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO), the umbrella body for 40 other associations; and its membership footprint in 66 countries, including the launch of its latest office in Buenos Aires.



Dr. Ly-Le was educated in the States and Australia and has involved in multiple national and regional marketing campaigns. She had published research on crisis management and new media communication, seeking to apply these research results to practical, day-to-day consultancy.



As head of EloQ Communications, Dr. Ly-Le has been involved in many successful public relations and integrated marketing projects. The agency continues to specialize in working with overseas companies doing business in Vietnam, including such diverse clients from more than 30 cities and regions, including companies in the Fortune 500 list, multinational and local entities.



Take a chance to join PR leaders worldwide at PRCA Virtual International Summit, access to http://bit.ly/prcavirtual for registration.



About EloQ Communications:

EloQ Communications (formerly Vero IMC Vietnam) is a leading public relations and integrated marketing communications agency based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and handling projects in Vietnam and throughout the ASEAN region. EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning.



Duy Ly

+84 28 39251559



https://www.eloqasia.com



