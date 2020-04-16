Press Releases Code Blue Computing Press Release

Receive press releases from Code Blue Computing: By Email RSS Feeds: Free Resource Available to Business Owners for Managing Remote Employees

In an effort to provide ongoing support during the COVID-19 pandemic, Code Blue Computing is releasing a guide for managing remote employees.

Denver, CO, April 16, 2020 --(



Their most recent resource is a one-stop-shop for all information related to managing a remote team. And the best part is that they have created this guide at no-cost to business owners.



The resource includes tips such as:



Successful best practices that will help business owners best manage their employees that are working remotely from home.



Managing remote employees and how to properly manage their workforce, maintain company culture, and increase productivity of their employees.



Learn the why behind hiring the right employees for remote positions, how to track and monitor remote employees, and the ways business owners can communicate and collaborate effectively.



Interested business owners should visit Code Blue Computing at https://www.codebluecomputing.co/managing-remote-employees to download the resource guide. To receive more information about their services, Morgan asks that you contact them through their website at https://codebluecomputing.com, rather than calling due to an influx of inquiries.



Code Blue Computing is owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Jeri and William Morgan. Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of Corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 Experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in Operations, Administration, Customer Service, and Call Center Management.



About Code Blue Computing: Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in operations, administration, customer service and call center management. Learn more at https://codebluecomputing.com. Denver, CO, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Managing employees is challenging enough, but add in a new variable like the coronavirus and business owners everywhere are stressing about how to manage their now-remote employees. Code Blue Computing in Broomfield, CO has been consistently releasing new resources every week and recently supplied free tech support to teachers as well.Their most recent resource is a one-stop-shop for all information related to managing a remote team. And the best part is that they have created this guide at no-cost to business owners.The resource includes tips such as:Successful best practices that will help business owners best manage their employees that are working remotely from home.Managing remote employees and how to properly manage their workforce, maintain company culture, and increase productivity of their employees.Learn the why behind hiring the right employees for remote positions, how to track and monitor remote employees, and the ways business owners can communicate and collaborate effectively.Interested business owners should visit Code Blue Computing at https://www.codebluecomputing.co/managing-remote-employees to download the resource guide. To receive more information about their services, Morgan asks that you contact them through their website at https://codebluecomputing.com, rather than calling due to an influx of inquiries.Code Blue Computing is owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Jeri and William Morgan. Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of Corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 Experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in Operations, Administration, Customer Service, and Call Center Management.About Code Blue Computing: Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in operations, administration, customer service and call center management. Learn more at https://codebluecomputing.com. Contact Information Code Blue Computing

Jolene Rheault

720-237-9831



http://codebluecomputing.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Code Blue Computing