Former Ohio State Football Captain, 2002 National Champion, and NFL Defensive Lineman Tim Anderson Appears on The Ultimate Sports Network

Founded in 1996, the Ultimate Sports Network strives to talk sports with whomever is willing to talk sports. It is simple and complex at the same time, just like USN's love of sports. Las Vegas, NV, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Former Ohio State Football Captain, 2002 National Champion, and NFL Defensive Lineman discusses his journey from small town Clyde, OH, to the NFL, and now as a High School Social Studies teacher at Massillon Perry High School.Mr. Anderson details how he was recruited as much for his High School wrestling prowess as his football skills, he was the Ohio High School Heavyweight Wrestling Champion at Clyde High School. The hope was that those skills would translate to the football field.As a Captain of The Ohio State Football team, he was an integral part of his team winning the 2002 National Championship. He discusses just what teamwork meant to that squad.After a successful NFL career, Mr. Anderson retired to life after football. He currently teaches Social Studies at Massillon Perry High School, in Massillon, OH. As a part of reconnecting with the success he had in High School, he coaches wrestling as well."Though this won't be the only time, Mr. Anderson's interview will be the first one that the Ultimate Sports Network will distribute on more than one of our programs," stated Ultimate Sports Network CEO Frank Gordon. "On A Study in Scarlet and Gray, we focus on the passion of former Ohio State athletes and alumni". However, on Full Circle, we like to detail former athletes that are giving back to their community, especially those that actually go back to school to make a difference."Founded in 1996, the Ultimate Sports Network strives to talk sports with whomever is willing to talk sports. It is simple and complex at the same time, just like USN's love of sports. Contact Information Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

