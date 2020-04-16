Infopro Learning’s GnosisConnect LMS in eLearning Industry’s Top 10 Cloud-Based LMS – An Effective Platform for Corporate Training

Infopro Learning’s GnosisConnect LMS features on the prestigious eLearning Industry’s Top 10 Cloud-based LMS. GnosisConnect LMS is named among the best Cloud LMS systems designed for Corporate Training. With new-age tools like an AI-powered Chatbot and a Self-service reporting tool, the LMS provides learning that is more personalized, engaging and impactful.

With the growing popularity of Cloud LMS for Corporate Training, eLearning Industry’s Top 10 best cloud-based Learning Management Systems for 2020, highlights learning platforms that have superior product features, customer experience as well as software innovation.



Infopro Learning’s GnosisConnect LMS features on the prestigious list, named among the best Cloud LMS systems designed for Corporate Training. The distinguishing attribute of GnosisConnect LMS within the LMS space, is that it is designed to address business challenges of organization and empowers them to overcome them through technology-aided learning. With new-age tools like an AI-powered Chatbot and a Self-service reporting tool, learning is more personalized, engaging and impactful.



Arun Prakash, Product Owner of GnosisConnect LMS shares, “We know that organizations change. It is time that your learning platform can change with you. While developing Gnosis Connect, we conducted an in-depth research on the LMS features that are best utilized within the corporate world. The results of the study fed into conceptualizing and developing our product – aligned for businesses and business needs. Its an honor to be included in eLearning Industry’s Top 10 Cloud LMS listing and it inspires us to continue to strive for excellence.”



About Infopro Learning:

Infopro Learning, a leading provider in corporate training and human capital transformation, helps organizations create an exceptional employee and customer experience through custom training solutions. For more than 25 years, the company has designed and implemented engaging learning experiences that attract, develop and retain talent across the entire employee lifecycle. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning’s technology platforms and governance models support organizations to improve business performance, at a reduced cost.



