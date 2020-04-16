NTi is Helping Businesses Stay Connected Amidst a Global Crisis

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Networking Today International (NTi) Press Release

Amidst a global pandemic that has forced organizations across the globe to cancel meetings and events, one Knoxville company is helping businesses build relationships and stay connected.

Knoxville, TN, April 16, 2020



Amidst a global pandemic that has forced organizations across the globe to cancel meetings and events, one Knoxville company is helping businesses build relationships and stay connected.



Networking Today International (NTi) has spent the past two years developing a platform for businesses across the globe allowing them to create online spaces to host meetings and events. Completed in January 2020, NTi Online is ready to meet the challenge facing many businesses today by providing a full suite of online meeting services available for any organization with an internet connection during a time when social distancing is encouraged.



“After two years of hard work to create a product that could make a substantially positive difference in the ways organizations do business by giving them more flexibility; we are proud to have launched NTi Online’s web-based meeting spaces,” said Rich DeForest, Founder and President of NTi. “While we could have never guessed when we started working on this two years ago that our launch would come at a time when online meetings are needed more than ever, we are proud to be part of the solution that can help businesses more easily navigate these rough times and mitigate potential revenue losses by giving them the tools to stay connected to their colleges and potential clients.”



NTi Online’s virtual connection capabilities provide a welcome resource for businesses and organizations still looking to connect with, customers, and constituents while mitigating the spread of the virus. Through NTi, businesses can connect with constituents allowing them to continue to make sales, collect donations, or share information about their businesses through word-of-mouth advertising. Dean and Janet Palombi, Realty Executives from the Knoxville based Palombi Team were happy to share their experience with NTi; “In the first year, NTi accounted for 40% of our business. We sold millions in real estate and a large portion came from our involvement with NTi. NTi is dedicated to helping people and continues to build our business today.”



About NTi Online

Networking Today International (NTi) is a global business-to-business networking firm that helps organizations leverage the power of word-of-mouth marketing. NTi’s innovative online networking platform provides online meeting spaces for organizations to connect and share business insights, referrals, and leads for a low monthly cost. To learn more about all of NTi’s B2B networking opportunities, visit https://www.networkingtodayintl.com/.



Contact: Rich DeForest

Phone: 865.679.0340

